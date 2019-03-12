Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning? Grandmother's death sees star replaced with Rylan Clark-Neal

Holly Willoughby. Picture: IG

Holly Willoughby will not be appearing on This Morning after the tragic death of her grandmother.

Holly Willoughby will miss This Morning on Tuesday to attend the funeral of her grandmother, who recently passed away at the age of 90.

The ITV presenter shared a picture with her nan to Instagram, with the caption: "Today we say goodbye for a little while to my beautiful Nan... go and be with Grandad... he’s been waiting for you... love you... miss you..."

Holly, who has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin, was instantly met with condolences from her fans who flooded the comments with their well-wishes.

One said: "Thoughts with you all"

"Thinking of you," another told her.

Holly Willoughby has often posted pictures of her grandmother . Picture: Instagram

Holly shared a close relationship with her grandma and often spoke very fondly of her, and she regularly made appearances on the presenter's Instagram.

Speaking about their close bond, Holly once revealed to The Mirror: "I still run everything past her. If I'm about to buy a pair of shoes, I'll go, 'Mum, do you think I should be doing this?' It's silly. I'm a fully grown woman, of course I can buy shoes. But I still like to talk to her about everything."

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

There is no word yet as to when Holly Willoughby will be back on the sofa. It's thought she was very close with her grandma, so it might be that she will want to take a few days off to grieve her loss.

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Ryan Clark-Neal will be standing in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning while she attends her grandmother's funeral.

He will be presenting alongside Philip Schofield while she is away.