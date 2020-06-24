Where are the cast of Big Brother 6 now? Kinga, Makosi, Anthony and more

Where are the cast of Big Brother 6 now? Picture: PA

Find out what the contestants from the sixth series of Big Brother are doing in 2020.

BB6 will be revisited in Big Brother: Best Shows Ever tonight, with the reunion show playing out the classic 'box task' episode.

The task - which saw the housemates spending around 26 hours in separate cardboard boxes - has gone down in history as the most iconic Big Brother moments ever.

Read more: Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation

The series that introduced the likes of Anthony Hutton, Makosi Musambasi and Kinga Karolczak was aired all the way back in 2005 - here's what the cast are up to now.

Anthony Hutton

Anthony was crowned winner of the series, and subsequently went on to release his own disco-themed fitness video.

These days, he runs his own barber's and bar called Mr Hutton's.

He recently appeared on This Morning, where he opened up to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about how coronavirus had affected his business.

Anthony said: "I'm just going to be running as the barbers from July 4, that's the date we've given and there'll be no drinks...safety measures will be in place."

Last year, Anthony opened up about finding fame on Big Brother to Chronicle Live, saying: "Generally, my experience of Big Brother was very positive and I had a lot of good feedback but there was a real downside sometimes, especially going out and socialising.

"There was one incident when I was attacked shortly after I came off the show during a night out in Manchester.

"It was totally unprovoked, a man just walked up to me and punched me."That's just the reality of it - there is always going to be a downside and with online abuse and trolls there is more of it now than there was for me."

Eugene Sully

Eugene came runner-up in series six of Big Brother, and also bagged £50,000 during a task. Eugene susbseqeuently landed a job at the BBC as a senior satellite engineer.

Kinga Karolczak

Kinga was responsible for perhaps the most outrageous Big Brother moment in history - an incident involving a wine bottle in the garden.

She ended up reaching the final - finishing in fourth place - and she subsequently starred in Channel 4 drama mini-series Dead Set, playing a zombie version of herself. She also had a part in film Cash And Curry alongside Blue's Lee Ryan.

Kinga also appeared in Trisha Goddard, Big Brother's Little Brother, Come Dine With Me, Big Brother's Big Mouth, The Sunday Night Project, among others.

Kinga finished in fourth place on Big Brother. Picture: Getty

These days, Kinga has her own YouTube channel called The Kinga Show.

Makosi Musambasi

Makosi finished in third place, and was involved in a memorable incident involving Anthony in the hot tub - after which she later asked Big Brother for a pregnancy test.

Makosi recently spoke about her time in the house to new! magazine, saying: "(I remember Big Brother) with fond memories and nostalgia.

"The Makosi who went on Big Brother was a free bird.

"I look at her today and I'm proud she did that for herself. I get teary when I think about it."

"It just makes me chuckle - it makes me laugh... I look at that 25-year-old Makosi and I think it was ingenious.

"I'd probably have a different game plan today, but that's what worked... My game plan took me right to the end."

These days, Makosi works as a life coach, and runs her own TV show called 'Makosi Today'. You can follow her on Instagram here.

Read more: Big Brother 7's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton are still married and have three children

Derek Laud

Derek was one of the contestants in Big Brother 6. Picture: PA

Derek - who was evicted on day 76 - went on to appear on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire after leaving the house, and he now. He now works as an author and journalist, according to his Twitter.

NOW READ:

Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?