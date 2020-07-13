Where is Dom Thomas from Love Island Australia now?

Dom Thomas made it to the final week of Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Dom Thomas after Love Island Australia? And who is his girlfriend? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

With Love Island Australia season one airing for a second time on ITV2, we’ve been well and truly hooked on all the Tayla/Grant and Eden/Erin drama over the past few weeks.

But one man who managed to come away fairly unscathed in Dom Thomas - who sailed into the final week when he partnered up with Shelby Bilby.

Unfortunately, he lost out on the $50,000 prize to Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp, and runners up Eden Dally and Erin Barnett and Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer.

Dom Thomas made it to the Love Island Australia final with Shelby Bilby. Picture: Channel Nine

So, where is Dom Thomas now and does he have a girlfriend? Here’s what we know…

Where is Love Island Australia’s Dom Thomas now?

Before entering the Love Island Australia villa, Dom was a construction site manager.

But he has seemingly given up his job to become a full time influencer.

This means he spends his time selling products on Instagram - including teeth whitener and watches.

The star is still very good pals with fellow finalist Josh Moss, and the pair even started their own podcast called ‘Intelligence Pending with Dom & Josh’.

He also spends a lot of time travelling the world with his pals and living his best life.

What is Dom Thomas’ Instagram?

You can find Dom Thomas @domthomass where you can catch photos of the star travelling and generally having a great time.

Does Dom Thomas have a girlfriend now?

By the looks of his Instagram page, Dom Thomas does not have a girlfriend.

However, after splitting from Shelby he got with winner Tayla just a few weeks later.

The pair lasted almost a year before breaking up in June 2019.

At the time, he shared a joint YouTube video to explain their break-up, admitting: “We didn't really know in our heads where we were at ourselves.

"Obviously we thought it was time to let you know that me and Tayla are no longer together.”

