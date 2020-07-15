Where is Love Island series three star Laura Anderson now and who is her new boyfriend?

Laura Anderson came runner-up in Love Island 2018. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Polly Foreman

Laura Anderson recently went public with her new boyfriend Tom Brazier - here's your need-to-know on the Love Island star and her new relationship.

Love Island will look back at some of its most iconic moments in a series of compilation episodes this week, with Love Island: All The Dramz kicking off tonight.

The three episodes will feature scenes from all fives series' of the show, and will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Tonight, Laura Anderson's feud with Wes Nelson from series four will be revisited, and scenes from the shock episode where he told her he could 'potentially be happier' will be shown.

Here's what Laura is up to in 2020.

Who is Laura Anderson? What's her age and background?

Laura, 31, a former cabin crew member, appeared on Love Island in 2018, coupling up with Wes Nelson before ending up with Paul Knops.

She proved popular among viewers, and ended up finishing in second place.

Laura and Paul split up shortly after the show ended, and she has since dated former Love Island winner Max Morley.

She is the owner of a hair extension company called LA LOX.

Who is Laura Anderson's new boyfriend Tom Brazier?

Laura recently went public with her new boyfriend Tom, and she recently posted a loved-up picture of them enjoying a date in London.

Tom is a personal trainer, and she confirmed their relationship on Instagram by posting a video of them doing a couples' workout.

She wrote: "Check out this at-home Couples Workout to keep that spark alive."

Why did Laura and Paul split up?

Laura and Paul split soon after they left the villa, and she later told OK! magazine: "When we came out of the villa there was a lot of work-related things we did together and then Paul went away for three weeks.

"He went to the Burning Man festival in America and he couldn't get phone signal for a week. I was absolutely fine with that. I trusted him not to do things with other girls, which he didn't.

Laura and Paul came second in Love Island. Picture: ITV

"I was hoping that when he came back we'd spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn't happen."

A source also told The Sun at the time: "Laura and Paul have been so busy since the show finished and both had holidays planned without each other – so have ended up spending a lot of time apart.

"Paul went to New York for modelling work and on to Burning Man while Laura enjoyed some time back in Dubai where she lived before signing up to Love Island."

