Who are The Voice Kids UK judges 2020?

The Voice Kids UK has a new judge. Picture: ITV

Who are the coaches on The Voice Kids UK? And why did Jessie J quit the show?

With some of our favourite TV shows put on hold during lockdown, The Voice Kids is finally returning to our screens.

Emma Willis is also back to present the show and support the talented singers as they compete to bag a place in the semi finals.

But while the new series follows a very similar format to the adult version, there are a few changes to the coaching panel - including a shiny new judge.

So who are the judges on The Voice Kids and why is Jessie J not on the show anymore? Here’s what we know…

Paloma Faith is joining The Voice Kids judges line up. Picture: ITV

Who are The Voice Kids UK judges?

Last year's coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones are all returning The Voice Kids in 2020.

They will also be joined by brand new fourth coach Paloma Faith.

While Paloma is making her debut on The Voice Kids, she was actually a coach on the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016.

Speaking about joining the kids’ version, the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer recently said: “I feel like I’ve never experienced this much kindness in one room in all my years in the spotlight and it made me feel elated because it’s so special working with the kids.

McFly’s Danny Jones is the reigning champion of the show after his act Sam Wilkinson won 2019’s show with an original song called Everything's Alright and a duet of Hey Jude with his coach.

Why did Jessie J quit The Voice Kids UK?

Singer Jessie J announced had quit The Voice Kids UK last year.

Describing her time on the show as an ‘amazing experience’, she said: "I am proud of everything my team achieved. I made unforgettable memories and learnt so much! But for now I am going to be focusing on making music, so sadly I am saying goodbye to the show and big red chair this year.

"Sending so much LOVE to everyone taking part this year. And remember... NERVES ARE GOOD, EMBRACE THEM."

