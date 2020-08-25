Man launches dating app that only lets you match with someone 20 years older or younger

25 August 2020, 11:04

The app allows users to connect with people older or younger than themselves
The app allows users to connect with people older or younger than themselves. Picture: 20 Dating - press handout

A man has made an app for those seeking age gap relationships...

Engineer David Minns has launched a new app for singles seeking an age gap relationship.

The app, which only allows users to match with someone who is 20 years older or younger than themselves, is named 20 Dating.

It aims to tackle the stigma around age gap relationships, and can also be used for platonic friendships as well as romance.

The app is named '20 Dating'
The app is named '20 Dating'. Picture: 20 Dating - press handout

Speaking to Metro, David Minns explained how the app works.

He said: "The glamorous world of movie stars and music artists is full of large age gap relationships, some as extreme as 20 years.

"20 Dating brings a little of that in reach of us all. There will be older divorced men and women who want a radical change and adventure who will match perfectly with a 20 something who wants a mature partner.


The app is for people looking for friendships, as well as relationships
The app is for people looking for friendships, as well as relationships. Picture: 20 Dating - press handout

"But 20 is for all relationship types; from friendship to casual and serious.

"Hopefully, it will generate some amazing serious relationships, but failing that inject some excitement back into people’s lives with a relationship that is different to the vast majority."

