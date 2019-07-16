How to get an extra £18 for free on Amazon Prime day

16 July 2019, 14:08 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 14:10

Here's how you can get free money from Amazon Prime
Here's how you can get free money from Amazon Prime. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon Prime

Amazon has cut prices on thousands of it's products - but here's how you can get £18 for free.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has kicked off, which means you can get your hands on more deals than ever before.

For those who are new to this two day sale extravaganza, you have to be a member of Amazon Prime to get the full benefits.

After signing up for a free 30-day trial, you can then get your hands on more laptop, phone, tablet, TV, music and tech deals than ever before.

If you want Prime for more than a month, it costs £7.99 a month or £59 a year and you can cancel at any time.

But as you browse through the hundreds of deals promised across the site, there’s actually a way you can get £18 totally free.

So, how do you get your hands on this money? Well, if you sign up for an Audible trial you can get one month free.

You can then get two Audible book credits and £10 to spend on the main Amazon store! So, what are you waiting for?!

With £10 in your back pocket, the remainder of the deal comes from a promotion which gives you £8 credit if you add £80 to your Amazon balance.

All you have to do is register for the promotion here and then top up your account £80.

And there you go, a free £18 to spend on the huge selection of Amazon deals!

There are also plenty of other discounts to get your hands on, including an Apple MacBook Pro, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD which was £1,249 and is now just £1,075.

Always a favourite on Prime, the Amazon fire TV stick 4K at half price for just £25, while the Echo Show 5 is just £50, a big 38% saving on the normal price.

