An animal charity is looking for volunteers to watch dog videos

Dogs Trust is asking volunteers to watch videos of dogs and say what they see.

If you’re anything like us, you probably spend a large amount of your spare time watching animal videos on YouTube,

Well, now an animal charity is calling on all dog lovers to do exactly that, all in the name of science.

Dogs Trust is currently carrying out research on how well people recognise dogs’ behaviour.

And in a bid to understand how humans perceive their feelings and emotions, they are asking volunteers to watch five videos of dogs and answer questions about them.

The survey will take around 15 minutes to complete, and the charity hopes the results will help them protect dog welfare in the UK.

Explaining the research, a spokesperson said: "Dogs Trust are conducting a research project to explore how people interpret dogs’ body language, the emotions they might associate with it, and how they might respond to it.

"This is important for understanding which key messages Dogs Trust need to promote in our work to support dog welfare and public safety around dogs in the UK and Republic of Ireland.”

The questions will ask volunteers how they think dogs communicate through body language, and will also offer the opportunity to learn a bit more about dog behaviour.

The spokesperson continued: "You do not need to own a dog to take part in this survey, you do not even need to like dogs.

"If you choose to take part, the survey involves watching five videos of dogs and scoring the behaviours you see, as well as what you think each dog is feeling.

"After each video you will also be asked a few questions about whether you found the video easy or difficult to score, and how you personally felt in response to the video.

"Towards the end of the survey, we will ask you to fill in a few details about your experience with dogs and your lifestyle.”

They added: "Following this, should you wish to find out more about the dog behaviours you saw in the videos, you will have the optional opportunity to view a short dog behaviour tutorial providing some more information on the dogs' body language and emotions."

You can take part in the survey by clicking here.

