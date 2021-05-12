An animal charity is looking for volunteers to watch dog videos

12 May 2021, 13:47 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 14:02

Dogs Trust is looking for volunteers to watch videos of dogs
Dogs Trust is looking for volunteers to watch videos of dogs. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Dogs Trust is asking volunteers to watch videos of dogs and say what they see.

If you’re anything like us, you probably spend a large amount of your spare time watching animal videos on YouTube,

Well, now an animal charity is calling on all dog lovers to do exactly that, all in the name of science.

Dogs Trust is currently carrying out research on how well people recognise dogs’ behaviour.

And in a bid to understand how humans perceive their feelings and emotions, they are asking volunteers to watch five videos of dogs and answer questions about them.

You can volunteer to watch videos of dogs
You can volunteer to watch videos of dogs. Picture: Getty Images

The survey will take around 15 minutes to complete, and the charity hopes the results will help them protect dog welfare in the UK.

Read More: You can now be paid £1,000 to review bottomless brunch

Explaining the research, a spokesperson said: "Dogs Trust are conducting a research project to explore how people interpret dogs’ body language, the emotions they might associate with it, and how they might respond to it.

"This is important for understanding which key messages Dogs Trust need to promote in our work to support dog welfare and public safety around dogs in the UK and Republic of Ireland.”

The questions will ask volunteers how they think dogs communicate through body language, and will also offer the opportunity to learn a bit more about dog behaviour.

The spokesperson continued: "You do not need to own a dog to take part in this survey, you do not even need to like dogs.

"If you choose to take part, the survey involves watching five videos of dogs and scoring the behaviours you see, as well as what you think each dog is feeling.

"After each video you will also be asked a few questions about whether you found the video easy or difficult to score, and how you personally felt in response to the video.

"Towards the end of the survey, we will ask you to fill in a few details about your experience with dogs and your lifestyle.”

They added: "Following this, should you wish to find out more about the dog behaviours you saw in the videos, you will have the optional opportunity to view a short dog behaviour tutorial providing some more information on the dogs' body language and emotions."

You can take part in the survey by clicking here.

Now Read: Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pose with their baby bumps for the first time

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Fancy getting paid to review bottomless brunch? (Stock images)

You can now be paid £1,000 to review bottomless brunch

Holy Willoughby is wearing a skirt and top from ME+EM

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped skirt and top from ME+EM

Celebrities

The UK is headed for a mini heatwave next week

UK weather: Britain to enjoy mini heatwave next week as temperatures soar to 22C

News

Happy International Nurses Day!

International Nurses Day: Heart listeners say thank you to NHS heroes
The best face masks and coverings to buy in the UK

Best face masks 2021: Breathable, stylish face coverings to buy in the UK

Trending on Heart

When is The Masked Dancer on?

When is The Masked Dancer UK air date?

TV & Movies

Everything we know about Too Hot To Handle season two

When is Too Hot To Handle season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will there be a season two of The Innocent?

Will there be a season two of The Innocent on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Where is The Innocent fimed?

Where was The Innocent on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

When is Selling Sunset season four out?

When is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade looked beautiful on the red carpet

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards debut baby bumps on the red carpet

Celebrities