Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

19 April 2023, 10:57

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already
The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Asian hornet has the ability of threatening the UK's honey bee population and killing humans with its sting.

The deadly Asian hornet has been identified in the UK for the second time this year.

The hornet, which is a venomous species native to China, was first sighted in Northumberland on 5th April and most recently in Folkestone, Kent, the British Beekeepers Association confirmed.

As well as posing a risk to humans, the Asian hornet could threaten the UK's honey bee population as just one hornet can kill up to 50 bees per day.

Meanwhile, a whole swarm of the hornets could kill a hive of 30,000 honey bees.

The Asian hornet has yellow legs and an orange face
The Asian hornet has yellow legs and an orange face. Picture: Alamy

The Asian hornet's sting can be deadly to humans, which means it is important to avoid approaching any potential nests.

Qualified beekeeper, Sue Kittle, told Kent Online: "These hornets are very defensive of their hives and can do what is called a mass attack.

"We need to track them down and find out if this sighting is the beginning of a nest."

She added: "Last year was a fantastic year for hornets in France. It is possible they hibernated over the winter and have come across the Channel.

"It also could have been stowed away on a lorry, but we don’t know yet."

The Asian hornet is a threat to the UK's population of honey bees
The Asian hornet is a threat to the UK's population of honey bees. Picture: Alamy

The Asian hornet, which was sighted for the first time in the UK back in 2016, can be identified by its yellow legs and orange face.

People have been urged to download the Asian hornet watch app by the British Beekeepers Association to help identify further sightings.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Supermarket prices have risen up to 80%

Biggest supermarket price rises revealed in new survey

News

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

Parenting

Trending on Heart

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's funeral is this week

Paul O'Grady funeral details confirmed as locals invited to pay respects

Showbiz

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

TV & Movies

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping

A Tesco shopper found a Huntsman spider in his bananas

Terrified shopper finds world’s largest venomous spider with egg sac in Tesco bananas

33 schools across Suffolk and Essex are due to close for an additional five days.

Parents furious after schools add one-week extra holiday to autumn half-term

Parenting

Owen Warner has gone official with his new girlfriend Gemma Donovan

Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

Showbiz

Alicya Eyo starred in Emmerdale

Ruby Haswell Emmerdale: What happened and where is actress Alicya Eyo now?

TV & Movies

Ed and Cherry have two daughters together, Lyra and Jupiter.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife? Sweet story behind his and Cherry Seaborn's relationship

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX.

When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Tahnee and Ollie were matched on MAFS Australia

Inside Married at First Sight stars Tahnee and Ollie's relationship after the show

TV & Movies