B&M reopens 49 more stores across the UK

The retailer has reopened 49 of their stores, which will join the 660 that have remained open during lockdown.

B&M are reopening 49 more of their stores across the UK, which had been temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the discount retailer sells food and medicine, it was classed as essential and allowed to continue trading during lockdown. It kept 660 branches open throughout this time, but many others based in shopping centres and small high streets shut up shop.

B&M hasn't disclosed which stores are reopening, but the chain has said that they have measures in place to ensure that they are safe for customers and staff.

These include screened checkouts, distanced queuing, and a "frequent cleaning regime".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that non-essential shops would be allowed to reopen in June as part of his phased easing of lockdown.

Speaking at the daily press conference on 25 May, he said: "I want to give the retail sector notice of our intentions to reopen shops, so they too can get ready.

"So I can announce that it is our intention to allow outdoor markets to reopen from June 1, subject to all premises being made Covid-secure, as well as car showrooms, which often have significant outdoor space and where it is generally easier to apply social distancing.

"We know that the transmission of the virus is lower outdoors and that it is easier to follow Covid-secure guidelines in open spaces.

"That means we can also allow outdoor markets to reopen in a safe way that does not risk causing a second wave of the virus.

"Then, from 15 June, we intend to allow all other non-essential retail, ranging from department stores to small independent shops, to reopen."

