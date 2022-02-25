You can now buy a £399 hot tub that's perfect for summer
25 February 2022, 14:56
If you fancy bagging yourself a bargain toaster for summer, look no further than this incredible Aldi.
It may not feel like it after a week spent battling storm Gladys, but summer is now just a few months away.
If you're already making plans for the warm months ahead, you might be interested to know that you can now buy an incredible hot tub for the bargain price of £399.
The Intex Inflatable Four Person Hot Tub is available to buy at Aldi, and it's sold out multiple times after proving hugely popular with customers.
The hot tub has racked up a number of five-star reviews from satisfied customers, with many praising its size and quality.
One person wrote: "It is sturdy and deep, it keeps the temperature very well and the bubbles are quite vigorous! It is very good value for the money. We are very happy with it."
Another added: "Easy to assemble, a nice size. I used it every day between April and November, well worth the money. If you live in a ‘chalky water’ area buy a couple of spare filters and rotate every couple of days otherwise the hot tub will alarm out for a blocked filter."
A third wrote: "Bought this 2 weeks ago - temperature and bubbles are fabulous …. Great addition to our garden - would definitely buy again".