You can now buy a £399 hot tub that's perfect for summer

25 February 2022, 14:56

This incredible hot tub is perfect for summer
This incredible hot tub is perfect for summer. Picture: Aldi
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If you fancy bagging yourself a bargain toaster for summer, look no further than this incredible Aldi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It may not feel like it after a week spent battling storm Gladys, but summer is now just a few months away.

If you're already making plans for the warm months ahead, you might be interested to know that you can now buy an incredible hot tub for the bargain price of £399.

The Intex Inflatable Four Person Hot Tub is available to buy at Aldi, and it's sold out multiple times after proving hugely popular with customers.

Click here to buy online

The hot tub is available to buy online
The hot tub is available to buy online. Picture: Aldi

The hot tub has racked up a number of five-star reviews from satisfied customers, with many praising its size and quality.

One person wrote: "It is sturdy and deep, it keeps the temperature very well and the bubbles are quite vigorous! It is very good value for the money. We are very happy with it."

The hot tub could be a great addition to your garden this summer
The hot tub could be a great addition to your garden this summer. Picture: Aldi

Another added: "Easy to assemble, a nice size. I used it every day between April and November, well worth the money. If you live in a ‘chalky water’ area buy a couple of spare filters and rotate every couple of days otherwise the hot tub will alarm out for a blocked filter."

A third wrote: "Bought this 2 weeks ago - temperature and bubbles are fabulous …. Great addition to our garden - would definitely buy again".

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'
A woman has sparked a debate after asking whether you should put away your toaster

Woman sparks debate after asking whether you should put your toaster away after each use
Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022

'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Beulah London

Celebrities

What do you see?

Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled

Trending on Heart

Simon Leviev has done an interview with his glrlfriend

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leveiv's girlfriend finally speaks out

TV & Movies

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has passed away

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies on holiday aged 27

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was left shocked on Thursday

The Chase's Bradley Walsh shocked as Mark Labbett pulls him up on question blunder

TV & Movies

Dirty Mother Pukka was released on Thursday of this week

Anna Whitehouse on Dirty Mother Pukka podcast: 'it shows the '360 degrees of women'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her insecurities

Stacey Solomon opens up on 'insecurities' as she takes Rose swimming for first time

Celebrities

Dermot O'Leary is missing from This Morning

Why is Dermot O'Leary not on This Morning?

This Morning

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the correct way to pronounce her name

Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?

TV & Movies

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast

Celebrities

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to sell house after money struggles

Jacqueline Jossa forced to sell house after ‘struggling with money’ following EastEnders exit

Celebrities

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints

Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over 'violent' Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Sue and Noel Radford lost two of their children in a theme park

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s panic after losing two children on family day out

TV & Movies

Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Coronation Street

Here's where Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones is now 15 years after leaving Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Anna Karen starred as Aunt Sal in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Anna Karen's career

TV & Movies

Jessie Elland plays Choe Harris in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland's life away from Choe Harris role

TV & Movies