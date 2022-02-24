Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

24 February 2022, 15:24

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Lindsay Lohan took to TikTok to share this shocking news we've been pronouncing her last name wrong.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In news that's sure to shock you to your very core, Lindsay Lohan has just announced we've been saying her name wrong this whole time.

The US actress, 35, who is known for her roles in iconic films like Mean Girls and The Parent Trap, made the revelation on her very first TikTok video, after joining the social media platform earlier this month.

The brief video showed her smiling to the camera, before saying: "Hey everyone. It's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok."

Lindsay Lohan has revealed we've all been saying her name wrong
Lindsay Lohan has revealed we've all been saying her name wrong. Picture: TikTok/Lindsay Lohan

TikTok users were alarmed, however, at the pronunciation of the name - which is actually 'LOW-en,' and not 'Lo-HAN'.

The five-second video has racked up millions of views, and she also recently shared a video recreating a beloved scene from The Parent Trap.

In the short clip, she mouthed her iconic line: "You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don't".

Lindsay Lohan starred in 1998 film The Parent Trap
Lindsay Lohan starred in 1998 film The Parent Trap. Picture: Alamy

Fans will know that Hallie said that line to her twin Annie (both played by Lindsay) when imitating her at camp.

The film, which was released in 1998, tells the story of two twins separated at birth who hatch a plan to swap lives after meeting at a summer camp.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?

TV & Movies

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast
Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022

'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to sell house after money struggles

Jacqueline Jossa forced to sell house after ‘struggling with money’ following EastEnders exit
Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints

Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over 'violent' Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Sue and Noel Radford lost two of their children in a theme park

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s panic after losing two children on family day out

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Beulah London
Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Coronation Street

Here's where Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones is now 15 years after leaving Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Anna Karen starred as Aunt Sal in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Anna Karen's career

TV & Movies

What do you see?

Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

Jessie Elland plays Choe Harris in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland's life away from Choe Harris role

TV & Movies

Anna Karen has passed away at the age of 85

EastEnders actress Anna Karen, 85, dies in house fire

Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner

Hero RAF dog receives prestigious medal after years of protecting troops from terror attacks

Lifestyle

Kate Garraway fans were in tears during last night's documentary

Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary
Simon Blackburn was kicked off MAFS Australia

The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 contestant who was kicked off the show

TV & Movies