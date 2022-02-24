Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

By Polly Foreman

Lindsay Lohan took to TikTok to share this shocking news we've been pronouncing her last name wrong.

In news that's sure to shock you to your very core, Lindsay Lohan has just announced we've been saying her name wrong this whole time.

The US actress, 35, who is known for her roles in iconic films like Mean Girls and The Parent Trap, made the revelation on her very first TikTok video, after joining the social media platform earlier this month.

The brief video showed her smiling to the camera, before saying: "Hey everyone. It's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok."

Lindsay Lohan has revealed we've all been saying her name wrong. Picture: TikTok/Lindsay Lohan

TikTok users were alarmed, however, at the pronunciation of the name - which is actually 'LOW-en,' and not 'Lo-HAN'.

The five-second video has racked up millions of views, and she also recently shared a video recreating a beloved scene from The Parent Trap.

In the short clip, she mouthed her iconic line: "You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don't".

Lindsay Lohan starred in 1998 film The Parent Trap. Picture: Alamy

Fans will know that Hallie said that line to her twin Annie (both played by Lindsay) when imitating her at camp.

The film, which was released in 1998, tells the story of two twins separated at birth who hatch a plan to swap lives after meeting at a summer camp.