'I'm a hairdresser and these are the client comments that make me wince'

Have you ever said this to your hairdresser? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A hairdresser has revealed the comments you should never make while visiting your salon.

Just like when we visit hairdressers and expect not to be met with unwanted comments, hairdressers expect the same in return from their clients.

And while many seem harmless, it turns out there are certain things that clients say while in the hairdressing chair that rub the stylist the wrong way.

These comments can be different for each hairdresser, but Luke Gregory, Senior Colourist at SALON64 in London, and his colleague Rcky Walters have shared theirs with the Mirror.

Take a look, have you been guilty of saying any of these at the hairdressers?

A hairdresser has revealed the comments he hates hearing from his clients. Picture: Getty

'We can always change it back'

Luke explains: "This is a phrase clients say often that makes me wince.

"You should never go in with this as your starting idea or as a caveat. If you're unsure, maybe it's the right colour but certainly the wrong time."

'I hope they will like my new hair'

"You're doing it for you, not for them", Luke said.

"Own any bespoke style that your stylist will have carefully crafted for you. Be proud and be confident in your own choice."

'Will the colour last ok?' (While using cheap products and 2-in-1 shampoos and conditioners)

Luke said: "To put it simply, no. Why invest so well in your hairstyle only to let it fade quicker, lose that glossy shine and make your icy blonde brassy, with what is effectively a nice-smelling dish cleaner - don't believe me? Compare the ingredients!"

Have you ever told your hairdresser you cut your own fringe? Picture: Getty

'This cut will look great once it's grown out'

Luke's colleague, Rcky Walters, explained: "Yes, believe it or not, this has been said inside the salon while having a haircut.

"It's coming from a good place though. What clients usually mean is that this haircut looks great now but will also grow out nicely into a softer shape. Which if done right, most perfectly executed cuts should grow out very nicely indeed."

'I cut my own fringe'

Rcky told the publication: "Although we are proud to see our clients trying their best at home, lockdown was years ago and salons have been open for quite some time.

"Like SALON64 many salons would offer complimentary fringe trims for their long-term clients, simply call and book."

