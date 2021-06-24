Hairdresser goes viral after revealing she charges £1400 for cut and colour

A hairdresser has gone viral after sharing her transformation online. Picture: TikTok @byprado_

A hairdresser has claimed she charges her clients £108 an hour to cut and style their hair.

A hairdresser has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed she charged one client £1400 for a cut and colour.

Jasmine Policarpo - who lives in California - often shares transformation videos online under the name @byprado_.

And her latest post sees Jasmine showing off her handiwork having spent 13 hours on a particular customer’s locks.

In the clip, the woman’s long brown hair is turned to a blonde short do which had been styled in loose waves.

The process sees Jasmine colour her hair using foils, before giving it a chop.

But at £108 ($150) per hour, that means she would have charged more than £1400 for her services.

In the video, Jasmine explains: "I did not think my last post was going to make so many people mad with how much I charge, but I think this one's going to make you madder.

Jasmine showed off her hairdressing skills on TikTok. Picture: TikTok @byprado_

"I charged $150 per hour and I believe this whole transformation took 13 hours, we did two separate days."

The video has been watched more than 1.5million times and received thousands of shares and comments.

One person said: "She's over-charging, but she can do that. People are clearly paying, so they must love her work."

While someone else added: "This specific service for how much it was is not justified, but I hope y'all know how expensive product, supplies, booth rent, salon fees and living expenses are."

This comes after Jasmine shared another video of her ‘colour correcting’ a client’s hair.

The clip sees the young woman’s hair being transformed from a golden colour, to a light blonde bob.

Having spent eight hours on the process and charging $130 (£93) per hour, Jasmine would have billed her customer around £744 for her services.