Bed expert reveals how often we should be washing our pillows

An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your pillows. Picture: Getty

An expert has shared how often we should be washing our bedding.

Most of us will probably be guilty of putting off changing our sheets once in a while, but a bed expert has revealed just how often we should be washing our bedding.

Malik Karman from Eachnight Mattresses has claimed that many of us probably aren't washing it enough, and claimed that sheets and pillow cases should be changed at least once a week.

You should aim to change your bedding once a week. Picture: Getty

If you have oily skin and hair, he added, it might be a good idea to wash your pillow cases more often than that.

As reported by The Sun, he said: "Cleaning a pillowcase can eliminate skin oils and other allergens that collect in the fabric, ensuring the surface stays clean and comfortable."

As for your actual pillows, it's fine to wait a big longer between washes.

Pillows should be washed around every four-six months. Picture: Getty

Karman said: "The average pillow can be washed every four to six months to help it maintain its comfort and support."

You should always check your pillow labels before washing them, as some types aren't suitable for washing machines.

Speaking about the importance of keeping pillows clean, he said: "Pillows absorb many things throughout the night, such as skin oils, sweat, dead cells, dust, and other allergens and irritants."