Bed expert reveals how often we should be washing our pillows

16 June 2022, 12:07

An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your pillows
An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your pillows. Picture: Getty

An expert has shared how often we should be washing our bedding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Most of us will probably be guilty of putting off changing our sheets once in a while, but a bed expert has revealed just how often we should be washing our bedding.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

Malik Karman from Eachnight Mattresses has claimed that many of us probably aren't washing it enough, and claimed that sheets and pillow cases should be changed at least once a week.

You should aim to change your bedding once a week
You should aim to change your bedding once a week. Picture: Getty

If you have oily skin and hair, he added, it might be a good idea to wash your pillow cases more often than that.

As reported by The Sun, he said: "Cleaning a pillowcase can eliminate skin oils and other allergens that collect in the fabric, ensuring the surface stays clean and comfortable."

As for your actual pillows, it's fine to wait a big longer between washes.

Pillows should be washed around every four-six months
Pillows should be washed around every four-six months. Picture: Getty

Karman said: "The average pillow can be washed every four to six months to help it maintain its comfort and support."

You should always check your pillow labels before washing them, as some types aren't suitable for washing machines.

Speaking about the importance of keeping pillows clean, he said: "Pillows absorb many things throughout the night, such as skin oils, sweat, dead cells, dust, and other allergens and irritants."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Heart is partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride
You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the heatwave
Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has posted pics of her enjoying the new hot tub

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford poses in new £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub

Celebrities

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the live-action remake of Barbie

Ryan Gosling transforms into Ken in first-look of new Barbie film

TV & Movies

A Matilda reboot is in the works

First look at Matilda reboot - with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball

TV & Movies

Blue Ivy looked so much like her mum Beyoncé at the NBA finals this week

Blue Ivy, 10, is the spitting image of mum Beyoncé in new pictures

Showbiz

Billie Faiers is pregnant with her third child

Billie Faiers announces she's pregnant with her third child

Celebrities

Fans of Squid Game can apply to take part in a real-life version of the show

Netflix announces real-life Squid Game reality show with £3.7m prize

TV & Movies

Peter Andre gifted Junior a £25k car for his 17th birthday

Peter Andre buys son Junior a £25,000 car for his 17th birthday

Celebrities

Sue Radford has showed off the latest addition to her garden

Sue Radford has £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub lifted into garden with a crane

Celebrities

Squid Game season two is coming...

Major Squid Game season two details confirmed by Netflix

TV & Movies

Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby

Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen welcome first baby

Celebrities

Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn 'quits the show'

TV & Movies

Here's how to watch Love Island in the UK and US

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK and US

TV & Movies

Do you share a bed with your partner? (stock image)

Doctor warns couples against sharing a bed

Richard Osman has a famous brother

Pointless star Richard Osman has a rockstar brother you might recognise

Celebrities

Everything to know about the copper hair trend

Everything you need to know about trying out the copper hair trend this summer