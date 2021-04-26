Blackpool's Big One rollercoaster stops near top 'forcing passengers to climb 200ft down’

A rollercoaster broke down in Blackpool. Picture: Twitter: @Margaret Summers/@visitBlackpool

By Heart reporter

The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped close to the top yesterday, requiring staff to guide visitors down.

Theme park visitors were forced to climb down from the top of Blackpool's Big One rollercoaster after it broke down yesterday.

Photos shared on social media see passengers making their way down the emergency stairs of the 215ft ride, as park staff guided them to safety.

One person wrote on Twitter: "OMG. Big one stopped right at the top today 12ish and the staff had to walk every one down safely. Well done.

"Think I would have been really scared. Then it was sent round the track empty a few times then we walked home bit of excitement. All worked out ok."

Another commented: "My brother’s in Blackpool and just sent a video of people stuck at the top of the Big One and having to walk down to get off it.

Read More: UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month as temperatures soar to 27C

"I’d be welded to my seat. They’d have to get me out with a crane."

“Walking people down the Big One in Blackpool. At least they will get their steps done today," said a third.

A video shared on TikTok also sees some passengers laughing as they were escorted down the ride.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Pleasure Beach has since confirmed the ride did briefly stop, but was reopened just an hour later.

They said: “At 11.30am on Sunday 25th April a stoppage occurred on the Big One lift hill.

"The decision was taken to stop the ride and all riders were safely escorted down the lift hill. The ride was checked and re-opened at approximately 1.00pm”

The £12m ride - previously called the Pepsi Max - opened back in 1994 and was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world at the time.

It was allowed to reopen two weeks ago as part of the easing of lockdown measures on April 12.

Now Read: McFly star Harry Judd and wife Izzy announce they're expecting third child together