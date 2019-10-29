Mum shares important warning about why some kids will carry blue pumpkins this Halloween

The mum has shared the reason why some kids carry blue pumpkins. Picture: Getty/Facebook

The mum has revealed that some children will carry blue Halloween buckets to let people know they're autistic while out Trick Or Treating

A mum has shared an important message explaining why some kids will carry blue, rather than orange, pumpkin buckets this Halloween.

Those of us looking forward to welcoming Trick or treaters to our homes should be aware that any child carrying a blue bucket will likely to doing so to signal that they have autism, and may behave differently to other children.

My son is 3 years old and has autism. He is nonverbal. Last year houses will wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order... Posted by Omairis Taylor on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

One mum, named Omairis Taylor, shared a detailed explanation in a now-viral Facebook post, explaining: "My son is 3 years old and has autism. He is nonverbal. Last year houses will wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order for him to get a piece of candy and there I go explaining the situation for the next 5 blocks. This year we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism," she said.

"Please allow him (or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don't worry I'll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, I'll get my mom candy tax later."This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance."

Halloween takes place this Thursday (stock image). Picture: Getty

"P.s. I have made this post public in hopes you will share and get the BLUE BUCKET message out there for Autism Awareness and acceptance this Halloween."

Other mums rushed to praise Omairis for her post, with one writing: "I have 3 grandsons that are autistic. This is great."

Another added: "This is a great idea! I had no idea this was a concern. Thank you so much for sharing."

