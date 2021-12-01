You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

You can now get a hot water bottler for your feet. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

By Heart reporter

Amazon is selling a hot water bottle for your feet perfect for the cold winter nights.

Christmas is well and truly upon us and it is time to get cosy in front of the TV with a cup of tea.

But if you’re already struggling with cold feet, Amazon has recently created the ultimate winter warmer.

Yep, the retailer is now selling a hot water bottle specifically for your feet so you can keep your tootsies cosy.

The product includes a hot water bottle cover which has a pouch specifically designed to fit your feet.

It has a compartment which can hold up to a two-litre hot water bottle, and promises to keep your toes toasty for at least a couple of hours.

The product description says: “The Hot water bottle foot warmer retains all the simplicity and effectiveness of a hot water bottle.

“The hot bottle is inserted into the attractive and practical foot pouch which is big enough to envelop both feet in gentle warmth and comfort.”

The must-have winter accessory heats in minutes and will stay warm for a couple of hours, perfect for night or day.

It’s currently selling for £15.99 and you can buy it HERE.

The product is selling quickly, with plenty of people calling it ‘amazing’ and a ‘game changer’.

One happy customer wrote: “I have struggled with bad circulation and icy feet for a long time. Thick socks and other things did not do the trick. This product solved my cold feet problem in a matter of minutes! Extremely soft and comfortable and very easy to use. I would definitely recommend this for anyone who struggles to keep their feet warm in the winter.”

Someone else wrote: “If you want to keep your tootsies warm without the electric bill, this is it! Make sure you're close to the kettle though because it only lasts an hour or so, which is what you'd expect from a hot water bottle anyway I suppose.”

A third person added: “I live in a draughty cottage, and do not want to spend a fortune on central heating, nor do I like it. This product means I can relax in comfort with happily warm feet.

“I use it with woollen socks and the HWB stays warm enough for a couple of hours. Absolute luxury!”