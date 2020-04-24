Cat becomes internet star after hilariously interrupting weatherman's forecast

24 April 2020, 11:41

A weatherman’s needy cat crashed his broadcast and became the star of the show.

Working from home can come with some benefits, one of them being more time to spend with your pet.

But weatherman Jeff Lyons learnt just how distracting our furry friends can be when we’re trying to concentrate.

Jeff works for 14 News’ in Indiana, US, and recently set up a studio in his dining room so he can continue making the weather segment while adhering to social distancing rules.

However, when he began filming the forecast, he soon realised his cat Betty wanted to join in too.

Jeff Lyons has been joined by his cat presenting the weather
Jeff Lyons has been joined by his cat presenting the weather. Picture: Jeff Lyons

Instead of locking the adorable pet out of the room, Jeff decided to pick Betty up and let her be part of the show.

Read More: Lockdown beauty: The best treatments and products to try at home during isolation

Clips from his forecast show Jeff struggling to hold the feline in his arms while explaining the seven-day forecast.

Unsurprisingly, Betty the weather cat has now become famous in her own right and makes an appearance most days.

Jeff, who has been the chief Meteorologist on the show for the past 34 years, jokes in one segment: “You’re tuning in to watch the cat, I realise that, but it’s going to be cold tonight.”

After becoming a social media sensation, Betty now has her own Instagram page with over 900 followers.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Betty the #WeatherCat She’s a supurr Star! #QuarantineCats”.

“Betty the weather cat needs her own segment on @14News,” said another, while a third added: “I want more of Betty The Weather Cat."

Jeff has since told Metro.co.uk that he thinks that viewers are grateful to see something happy on the news.

He said: “People like having a distraction during this time, and they are begging to see more Betty!”

“I figure it’s the least we can do if it will make people happy.

“I’ve worked in local TV for 34 years, and have never experienced anything quite like this, but I’m glad we can cheer folks up.”

Now Read: Hairdressers to be shut for six more months due to coronavirus safety issues

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The FCA has brought in new measures to help borrowers during coronavirus (stock images)

Car finance and payday loan customers to be offered payment freezes amid coronavirus

News

It still could be some time before we're next in the hairdressers

Hairdressers to be shut for six more months due to coronavirus safety issues
Disneyland and Disney World parks may not fully open until next year

Disneyland and Disney World resorts could stay closed until 2021, says expert

Travel

They've produced an easy recipe

IKEA reveal how to create their famous Swedish meatballs and sauce

Food & Health

Eight-year-olds are the most difficult

Research reveals age 8 is the most difficult to parent, not the terrible twos

Trending on Heart

Jacqueline Jossa might be returning to Eastenders

Jacqueline Jossa says she'll return to Eastenders 'in the next five years'

TV & Movies

Dr Hilary has warned the public against coronavirus advice

Dr Hilary warns public over ‘worrying’ coronavirus treatments including disinfectant injections

TV & Movies

Hunky Kelz didn't find love on the show

How tall is Too Hot To Handle's Kelz Dyke, how old is he and what's his Instagram handle?

TV & Movies

Haley is one of the original cast members of THTH

Which university does Too Hot To Handle's Haley Cureton attend and what's her Instagram handle?

TV & Movies

Too Hot To Handle has hooked millions across the world

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle to take Love Island's spot as biggest reality dating TV show

TV & Movies

Too Hot To Handle cast ages

Too Hot To Handle contestant ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?

TV & Movies