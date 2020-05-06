Things do to with your family to celebrate VE Day during lockdown

6 May 2020, 15:31

How to celebrate VE Day at home with your family
The first May Bank Holiday falls on a Friday this year in celebration of VE Day. Here are some fun ideas about how to celebrate with your family at home.

The UK looks set for a scorcher of a Bank Holiday this weekend, and it's not just the warm weather that will give us reason to celebrate.

This year, May Day will fall on a Friday for the first time in 25 years, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

the 75th anniversary of VE Day takes place this Friday (8 May)
Victory in Europe Day took place on Tuesday May 8, 1945. It was the day that allied forces announced the surrender of Germany in Europe at the end of the Second World War.

The May Bank Holiday has only ever moved once before - to celebrate the 50th anniversary of VE Day in 1995.

Although the UK is currently in lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus, there are still many ways you can celebrate the day with your family.

Here are some suggestions:

Have a tea party or picnic in your garden

If you do have a garden, the gorgeous weather would make for a perfect setting to get your family outside for a picnic. If you don't, you can still enjoy a tea party in your house.

A tea party is a great way to spend time with the family
Traditional British tea parties are usually made up of foods like cakes, cucumber finger sandwiches, and - of course - plenty of tea. You could either buy these items while out at your essential food shop, or you could get creative and make food out of ingredients you've already got in your house.

If you'd prefer not to make your own food, Morrisons are selling a special VE Day Afternoon tea box that contains everything you'll need.

Watch the Queen's Speech

It's not often that the Queen makes a televised address to the nation, so this will make for exciting viewing for the whole family.

A prerecorded speech from the Queen will be broadcast at 9pm, which is the same time her father King George VI addressed the nation on VE Day in 1945.

Morrisons are selling an an afternoon tea box for VE Day
Take part in the nation's Toast to the Heroes

Households are being encouraged to step outside on their doorstep to take part in a nationwide toast to the heroes of the Second World War.

The official VE website has said there will be a chant of: "To those who gave so much, we thank you."

Sing along with Vera Lynn

Vera Lynn will perform a rendition of 'We'll Meet Again' after the Queen's speech
Vera Lynn, who is now 103, will perform a rendition of We'll Meet Again from the window of her Sussex home after the Queen's speech. The nation has been encouraged to sing along with Vera, which would make for a lovely activity to do with the kids.

The performance will be part of a televised special called VE Day 75: The People's Celebration, that will air from 8pm on BBC One.

Go to a museum (virtually, of course...)

Museums are currently closed due to the lockdown, but the Imperial War Museum will be playing audio accounts of people's experiences of the Second World War that anyone can listen to.

