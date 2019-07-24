Chihuahua snatched from garden by seagull is ALIVE, says psychic as frantic search continues

By Naomi Bartram

A psychic has told the chihuahua’s owner she can “see him in a garden with a water feature”.

A woman who was left devastated when her chihuahua was stolen from her garden by a seagull, has been given fresh hope by a psychic.

Rebecca Hill is desperate to be reunited with her four-year-old pooch Gizmo, after he was picked up in the beak of the bird in Devon, on Sunday.

But Becky Willoughby - who once tracked down a missing skunk - has now approached the pet owner to share her vision with her.

The psychic revealed that she could see Gizmo 'in a garden with a water feature'.

Gizmo is still missing after being snatched by a seagull. Picture: www.doglost.co.uk

And it looks like Rebecca is willing to go to great lengths to track down the dog, as she told The Sun: "Anything is worth a try and she has a really good track record.

“She found a missing skunk and missing cats and dogs so I’m just hoping she can help me find Gizmo.

“She said she can see him in a garden with a water feature, maybe a pond and that he is alive and has a sore eye."

Explaining what she had seen in a vision, Becky added: "I’ve contacted with him telepathically and energetically with photographs of Gizmo she has sent me.

“I’ve told her I can see him alive but he is injured in a garden somewhere nearby with a pond nearby. I’ve told her to get her neighbours to check under sheds and bushes as I feel he is still alive.

"Rebecca is very upset so I am trying to do all I can to help her and hopefully we can get Gizmo back to her.”

This comes after Rebecca begged for help when her partner spotted Gizmo being carried away by the gull while he was hanging out the washing.

The whole community has now come together to try and find him, with the worried mother writing in a Facebook post that her six-year-old daughter was “really upset”.

“I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now,” she said.

"Please, please, please, anyone finds a Chihuahua he's mine a seagull has took him from my garden. Bottom of Maridon Road, Paignton.

“Have a really upset 6 year old missing her dog."

Speaking to The Sun yesterday, the mum went on to add she is begging locals to "have a look in sheds and listen out to see if they can hear him yelping."