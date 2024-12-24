Are petrol stations open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Opening hours revealed

Petrol stations on Christmas Day operate different opening hours. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Are Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda's petrol stations open on Christmas and Boxing Day? What are the festive opening hours for BP, Shell and Esso? Here's all the information you need.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christmas is a busy time of year for jumping in the car, especially if you're impacted by the December train strikes, and driving about to visit all your friends, family, Christmas markets and much more so it's important you have a tank full of petrol.

But with many shops and services closing for business over the festive period, many forget to check the petrol station opening hours for Christmas and Boxing Day.

It's recommended you fill up before the rush, just to avoid disappointment and any delays, as not many petrol stations are open over these days.

From supermarket petrol stations such as Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's to BP, Shell and Esso, here's what pumps are open on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Christmas and Boxing Day opening hours could catch you out this festive season. Picture: Getty

Are petrol stations open on Christmas Day?

A nationwide holiday and a public day off, many petrol services close on Christmas Day. Stations will be operating the below services on the 25th December.

Sainsbury's

CLOSED

Morrisons

A select few stations will open so head to their app to check out your local.

Tesco

CLOSED

Asda

Most are a pay-at-the-pump service so will still be open on Christmas Day.

Shell petrol stations

Most will remain open as normal on Christmas Day but some will shut and a select few will reduce trading hours. Check in store for your local's opening times.

Esso petrol station

Many of the pumps will remain open on Christmas Day although some in-store services like hot food and toilets may be closed. You can use their store locator to check.

BP

Many of their petrol stations will remain open but it's advised to check in with your local for their confirmed opening hours.

Petrol stations operate normal opening hours throughout most of the festive period. Picture: Getty

Are petrol stations open on Boxing Day?

Despite still being a bank holiday, almost all garages will be back open and running for Boxing Day.

Other than Christmas Day, most petrol services will run a normal service throughout the year meaning New Year's Eve and New Year's Day they will also be open.

READ MORE: