Aldi's Christmas advert is hiding 'savage' dig at M&S over Cuthbert the Caterpillar
12 November 2021, 13:00
Listen to this article
Cuthbert the Caterpillar can be seen getting arrested as Aldi hilariously reference their 'Battle of the Caterpillars' with Marks and Spencer.
Aldi have taken a hilarious dig at Marks & Spencer in their 2021 Christmas advert by having Cuthbert the Caterpillar arrested in the background of a scene.
The supermarket brand have referenced the 'Battle of the Caterpillars' from earlier in the year, which saw M&S take legal action against Aldi over the insect-shaped cake.
Marks & Spencer argued that Aldi's Cuthbert the Caterpillar infringed M&S Colin the Caterpillar’s trademark, which led to an epic and – at times – very funny battle between the two caterpillars.
Now, fans of Aldi have spotted the subtle detail in the background of the latest advert and are claiming the supermarket chain has "won the Christmas ad game".
The moment happens right at the beginning of the advert, when Ebanana Scrooge can be seen grumpily knocking over snowmen.
If you pause on the opening credits, you will see Cuthbert the Caterpillar being lead away by two lemons dressed as police officers.
Poor Cuthbert can be seen hanging his head as he is escorted through the snowy Christmas scene.
After spotting Cuthbert, people took to Twitter to share their delight at the light-hearted dig.
Omg, I’m screaming at Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested x 🤣🤣 #KevinTheCarrot @AldiUK pic.twitter.com/Ev7qlBsG1j— ⛄️Running Angel ⛄️ (@CallMe_Governor) November 11, 2021
I’ve got a lot of time for Cuthbert the Caterpillar getting arrested in the background of the new Aldi Christmas ad. pic.twitter.com/3AiHSPMc0W— Kieran McClung (@KieranMcClung) November 11, 2021
One person wrote: "Bravo Aldi for sneaking in Cuthbert the Caterpillar getting arrested. Marketing game is strong."
Another commented: "Once again Aldi absolutely win with their Christmas advert this year. Spot the lemons arresting Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake!"
A third posted: "Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested by some lemons... Aldi wins."
