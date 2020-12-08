NHS staff nurse Santa Claus back to health in emotional charity Christmas advert

8 December 2020, 13:48

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The NHS Charities Together Christmas advert has left people in tears, and it's not hard to see why.

NHS Charities Together released their Christmas advert today, and it's one of the most emotional of the season.

In the advert, NHS staff members help nurse an elderly man back to health after he is rushed to hospital.

The NHS advert sees Santa rushed to hospital days before Christmas
The NHS advert sees Santa rushed to hospital days before Christmas. Picture: NHS
The NHS staff can be seen caring for the elderly man
The NHS staff can be seen caring for the elderly man. Picture: NHS

Throughout the advert, the main nurse can be seen caring for him, while others help him regain his strength and walk.

While in hospital, he can be seen making lists and writing letters as he observes how hard his nurse is working.

It is not until she receives a thank you gift from the man that she realises it was in fact Santa Claus the whole time.

Santa can be seen writing Christmas letters at his hospital bed
Santa can be seen writing Christmas letters at his hospital bed. Picture: NHS

NHS Charities Together shared the advert on their Twitter page earlier today, writing: "We’re delighted to share our #GiftsThatGiveBack Christmas campaign and video, which has been made possible thanks to generous brand partners. Give back to those who’ve given everything."

They added that the advert was dedicated to all the NHS workers who have "given everything" to "care and keep us safe".

The nurse realises she was caring for Santa Clause when she receives a gift from him
The nurse realises she was caring for Santa Clause when she receives a gift from him. Picture: NHS

The soundtrack of the advert was recorded by British singer and songwriter Birdy from her home during lockdown.

The goal from the NHS Charities Together campaign is that the advert will encourage people to buy Christmas gifts from a select number of brands where a part of the price will be donated.

These include Starbucks, Batiste Hair, Marmite and Kindred, among others.

