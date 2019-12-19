Parents can now film Santa’s reindeer visiting their homes this Christmas Eve

It's now possible to catch Rudolph eating a plate of carrots with McDonalds' new app.

The big day is just a week away, so children everywhere are getting ready for a visit from Santa himself.

But while there are plenty of Elf on the Shelf ideas to keep your little ones entertained in the run up to December 25th, now kids can meet Father Christmas’ head reindeer.

Yep, McDonald's recently brought back an app which allows parents to film Rudolph eating a plate of carrots in their very own home.

In order to come face to face with the adorable animal, all you have to do, is open McDonald's Reindeer Ready Live app on your phone and follow the instructions.

Once you’re on the website, it will ask you to take a photo of where your kids have left the carrots out for the reindeer.

When this has been submitted, the digital tool will then create a personalised video which sees Rudolph eating the veg.

The app was actually launched last year, but families loved it so much that it’s now back for the festive period.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other ways your kids can get into the Christmas spirit over the holidays.

If they’re keen to follow Santa’s journey around the world, NORAD’s Santa Tracker can help them do just that.

The site gives a running total of gifts that have successfully been delivered, as well as a play-by-play of Santa's 510km journey across the globe.

As well as that, from now until the big day, Santa will also be giving updates to Amazon Alexa, explaining how he's preparing for December 25th.

This means your little ones can find out even more about Father Christmas’ journey by asking the simple question: ‘how many days are there until Christmas?’.

After giving the answer, Alexa will then ask if you'd like to hear an update from Santa himself, before playing a sweet message.

So far, he's told listeners: "Ho ho ho, I'm so looking forward to Christmas.

"I will be starting my daily Christmas update very soon, so make sure you come back if you love Christmas. Come back tomorrow for another Christmas update."

He’s also explained he's been busy making mince pies in the North Pole with Mrs Claus.