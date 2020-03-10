Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess

Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Move aside Elsa, Rapunzel and Belle – Cinderella has taken the crown.

All Disney fans have their own favourite Disney Princess, whether it's Jasmine, Aurora, Snow White or Tiana.

Your decision might be down to their look, their songs or their general attitude.

But whoever your personal winner is, it has now been revealed that Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite princess.

Cinderella is also the most popular Disney princess across the entire world. Picture: Disney

New research carried out by Play Like Mum through analysis of Google search data has found which Disney princess is the most popular in each country across the world.

In the UK, Cinderella takes the crown, but she's also the favourite princess in most countries.

The data showed that Cinderella is top in 76 countries, while Elsa and Rapunzel come in second as top in 28 countries.

New research carried out by Play Like Mum through analysis of Google search data has found which Disney princess is the most popular in each country across the world. Picture: Play Like Mum

Princess Belle is top in 9 countries, and Arial comes in fourth with eight countries liking her the most.

Cinderella is the most popular Disney princess in countries from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, to Canada, USA, Russia and India.

Elsa, on the other hand, is the most liked in places such as Poland, France, Algeria and Madagascar.

The Princess of the sea, Ariel, has a place in the hearts of Mozambique, Italy and Taiwan.

The data also showed that most of South America love Tangled's Rapunzel the most; all countries except French Guyana, Guyana and Suriname.

Disney's Cinderella was released 70 years ago, in 1950, and told the classic story of an orphan girl taken in by her evil stepmother and evil stepsisters.

The story was remade in 2015 and starred Lily James as Ella, Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother and Richard Madden as Prince Charming.

