Disney fans in disbelief as Primark's Minnie Mouse trainers hit shelves for just £3

Disney fans are dying to snap up these bargain sneakers. . Picture: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group / Facebook / Getty

One savvy shopper caused a frenzy on Facebook after revealing the discount chain had slashed its Disney prices.

Disney fans have gone wild for a pair of Minnie Mouse trainers after a shopper revealed they had gone on sale in Primark for just £3.

The cute sneakers, which come in baby pink, had their price slashed down from £14 – and now hordes of bargain hunters are desperate to get their hands on them.

The shoes feature a black and white picture of the cute character wearing a glittery silver bow on her head, as well as her name, which is embroidered on the back.

The baby pink trainers were slashed down from £14. Picture: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group / Facebook

A seriously excited mum posted her shopping find on the Facebook group 'Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK', run by mum Holly Smith, to alert other Disney lovers to the incredible deal.

Since sharing her budget buy on social media, her photo has gained more than 3,000 likes with people desperate to know where she found the adorable pair of pumps.

It's thought she managed to snag the lace-ups in Blyth, Northumberland, but it's not known where else the Minnie Mouse trainers are still stocked in the UK.

The pumps feature a picture of Minnie Mouse wearing her trademark bow. Picture: Getty

Writing on the now viral image, one shopper wrote: "I need these in my life!"

While another begged a friend to buy a pair for her, adding: "If you go over town? Size 11 please," next to a laughing emoji.

Some Disney fans were devastated they couldn't find the sneakers in their own local store, with one despairing: "[Primark] never have stuff like this when I go."

A second Facebook user tagged a friend, saying: "How did we not notice these," alongside a series of crying faces.

If you're a super-fan of Minnie Mouse or any other classic character, you'll be thrilled to find out that Disney Plus is now available for pre-order in the UK.

The official launch date in Europe is 24th March, but film addicts can get their remotes on early deals for the brand new streaming service right now.