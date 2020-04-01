Club Penguin has been rebooted and it already has 6 million users

Club penguins has been rebooted. Picture: Club Penguins

Childhood game Club Penguin has been resurrected after it was shut down in 2017.

If you used to spend your evenings playing online games in the noughties, you might remember Club Penguin.

Set up in 2005, kids everywhere would fire up their Windows XP computers and sign into the online community set in a virtual winter world full of penguins.

But while the game was taken down in 2017 due to a decline in popularity, now ‘Club Penguins Online’ has been rebooted to help cure people's self-isolation boredom.

Announcing the news on their official Twitter account, Club Penguins Online wrote: “We have updated our website! We are preparing for the new era Club Penguin Online is about to enter - and the website transformation is just the beginning.

Make sure to check out the new website and the new blog. Special thanks to Huey and Jonas on working on this. ❤️🐧 pic.twitter.com/Mb5SWmygAe — Club Penguin Online (@_CPOnline) February 26, 2020

“Make sure to check out the new website and the new blog. Special thanks to Huey and Jonas on working on this.”

What’s more, the new version seemingly has all the same features and membership is also totally free, with the creators choosing to ditch the old £2.99 fee.

And it looks as though the game is already proving very popular, as over six million people have already signed up to play following its launch last month.

In fact, the creators announced the huge increase of users over the past few weeks has meant they’ve had to update the servers to stop the game running slowly.

Many fans of the game are even using it to host parties and graduations that they’ve had to cancel due to coronavirus.

One excited person wrote on Twitter: “Wow. It took a pandemic to bring club penguin back.”

“CLUB PENGUIN IS BACK!!,” said a second, while a third added: “if you miss me , imma be on club penguin.”

If you need something else to keep you entertained during these tough times, many people have been watching Netflix with their friends in the form of 'Netflix parties'.

You can download the Netflix Party Google Chrome extension which allows anyone in your group to pause, rewind and fast-forward what you're watching, and it also includes a sidebar where you can chat about the film or show.

