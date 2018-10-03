Coronation Street’s Kate Ford reveals endometriosis battle: Symptoms and causes revealed

Kate Ford plays Tracy Barlow on Coronation Street. Picture: PA

Corrie actress Kate Ford recently revealed that she suffers from the painful condition but what are the symptoms and how do you cope with it?

Coronation Street actress Kate Ford recently revealed on Twitter that she cancelled 'all plans' for the day because she suffers from endomitriosis.

The actress, who plays Tracy Barlow on the ITV soap, revealed to fans that she suffers from the condition which affects the female reproductive organs.

She said: "To all those other women suffering from #endometriosis i feel your pain. All plans cancelled for today and I’m off to bed."

Here's everything you need to know about endometriosis from the symptoms, to causes to treatments:

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition where the tissue that lines the womb is found outside of the womb including in the ovaries or fallopian tubes.

Women are more likely to suffer from the condition at childbearing age and the pain as a result can impact greatly on the sufferers' life.

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?

Sufferers can experience symptoms in varying intensity with some women in a lot of pain while others barely notice their symptoms.

The symptoms that are most common are:

- Pain in your lower tummy or back

- Period cramps

- Pain during sex

- Pain when using the toilet during your period

- Nausea, diarrhoea or constipation

- Difficulty conceiving

- Heavy periods

The NHS website has lots of information about endometriosis. Picture: PA

What is the treatment for endometriosis?

If you think you may have the symptoms of endometriosis you should visit your GP. There is no cure for the condition but many ways to reduce the symptoms.

Treatments include painkillers, hormone medicines and contraceptives, surgery to remove tissue or in extreme cases, a hysterectomy,

For more information about endometriosis visit the NHS page here.