Dad reveals breathing technique helped him recover from coronavirus in intensive care unit

23 April 2020, 11:48

A man who was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has revealed a breathing technique helped him recover.

A dad who battled coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU) has revealed the breathing technique that doctors credited with helping him to recover.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Rob Thomas, 59, revealed that his sister - an ICU nurse - had told him to 'just keep breathing' when he was first admitted to the ward.


Rob shared his story on GMB today
Rob shared his story on GMB today. Picture: ITV

He said: "I took these words with me. In the ICU, that’s all I did. I made them sit me upright because I felt like I was suffocating on my back.

"I just sat there watching the clock and I got into a deep breathing pattern. Doctors think that deep breathing pattern saved me from going on a ventilator."

Rob said that he was 'kind of out of it' for the first few days in the unit, and revealed that his family were told he had a 50 per cent chance of survival.

The UK is in lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus
The UK is in lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA

He revealed that he started showing symptoms of Covid-19 a few days after receiving treatment for sepsis on 30 March.

His wife Viv said their family 'fell apart' when he was taken away in an ambulance, adding: "He was somewhere where he knew no one and he was so ill. I couldn’t be there to hold his hand or give moral support. My family kept me going, just the support of everyone has been amazing."

