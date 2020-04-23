Dad reveals breathing technique helped him recover from coronavirus in intensive care unit

A man who was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has revealed a breathing technique helped him recover.

A dad who battled coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU) has revealed the breathing technique that doctors credited with helping him to recover.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Rob Thomas, 59, revealed that his sister - an ICU nurse - had told him to 'just keep breathing' when he was first admitted to the ward.





Rob shared his story on GMB today. Picture: ITV

He said: "I took these words with me. In the ICU, that’s all I did. I made them sit me upright because I felt like I was suffocating on my back.

Read more: Gogglebox hit by 163 Ofcom complaints as fans accuse sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner of not social distancing

"I just sat there watching the clock and I got into a deep breathing pattern. Doctors think that deep breathing pattern saved me from going on a ventilator."

Rob said that he was 'kind of out of it' for the first few days in the unit, and revealed that his family were told he had a 50 per cent chance of survival.

Read more: Expert claims we should be washing towels every two uses to limit Coronavirus spread

The UK is in lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA

He revealed that he started showing symptoms of Covid-19 a few days after receiving treatment for sepsis on 30 March.

His wife Viv said their family 'fell apart' when he was taken away in an ambulance, adding: "He was somewhere where he knew no one and he was so ill. I couldn’t be there to hold his hand or give moral support. My family kept me going, just the support of everyone has been amazing."

NOW READ:

Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off