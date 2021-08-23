Dad pretends to be pregnant for the day and fails to even get out of bed

A video has gone viral on TikTok which shows a man struggling to get out of bed while pretending to be pregnant.

A man has gone viral after he decided to see what it was like to be pregnant for the day.

The TikTok user Maitland Hanley used three melons and a lot of clingfilm to create his fake baby bump.

Taking to his social media account, he then shared a video of himself struggling to even get out of bed.

Seemingly confident in his ability to get up with the huge bump, he tells the camera ‘watch this,’ before attempting to sit upright.

But he soon finds it isn’t as easy as he imagined as he can’t get his legs off the bed and onto the floor.

Maitland can then be seen rolling around trying to find a way up, all the while his friends are laughing in the background.

Speaking to his followers, the social media star admits he thought the task was going to be a lot easier.

Unsurprisingly, the video has been liked over 1million times on his TikTok channel, with one user writing: "Me, a mum of two yelling over here: you just gotta commit! Hard roll and grab the edge for support!"

Someone else said: "Why is he not using his hands! Pregnancy took his ability to think!"

A third person said: “Try going to the toilet! Or getting out of a car! 😂😂 It's a struggle!”

While a fourth suggested: “Gotta roll to the side and use your elbows lol.”

In other parenting news, one woman went viral after she received a letter demanding that her children stay inside until 9am.

The mum shared Facebook to ask for some feedback and advice.

The letter reads: "Congratulations on your renovations. Your neighbours have endured many months of construction noise and now we are being disturbed by your kids in the backyard early in the morning.

"We wish to request that you keep your young kids indoors until 9am.

"There have been many occasions in recent times when your kids are out in the backyard early in the morning and they have been very loud and noisy. They are disturbing the peace in the neighbourhood and waking people up.

"Sometimes they are out very early around 7:30am and unfortunately they have very loud voices. Your son in particular is always screaming at the top of his voice.

"Kids will be kids but I'm simply asking if they can go out later so your neighbours are not awaken too early in the morning.

"Thank you for your co-operation and appreciate your kind understanding. Your concerned neighbours."

There were mixed responses to the letter, with some people agreeing the neighbour is out of order, while others argued that the noise seems too loud.