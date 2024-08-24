Do Royal Mail deliver on bank holiday Mondays?

24 August 2024, 09:00

Red post box and someone delivering a letter
Royal Mail will be operating a different schedule for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

August's summer bank holiday for 2024 is here but do you receive post on this day? Here's the latest updates from Royal Mail for the three-day weekend.

England and Wales's August bank holiday for 2024 is here and that means a three-day weekend for all to enjoy, but it also brings the closure of some shops and key services like the Royal Mail.

With your post being affected over weekends like this, it's important to note when you can send and receive post, especially if you have anything that needs to reach a destination by a certain date.

Falling on August 26th in 2024, the bank holiday is typically our warmest and driest on the English calendar meaning many of us will hang around with friends and family, or indulge in a touch of DIY and garden work.

With supermarkets and local shops all altering their opening and closing times, here's when Royal Mail will be delivering this bank holiday Monday.

Royal Mail post man outside his van
Postal collections and deliveries will be different this August bank holiday. Picture: Getty

Do Royal Mail deliver on bank holiday Mondays?

Like with most companies, Royal Mail will not be open on Monday 26th August and will therefore not be delivering any post or parcels.

They will also not be collecting mail on Sunday 25th (like normal) and the Monday so please keep this in mind when sending any time-sensitive post. Last times for collections will be displayed on the front of post boxes.

Typically, Royal Mail operates from Monday-Saturdays meaning all postal services will be carried out as normal up until Saturday, August 24th.

You can get letters and parcels on a Sunday if Special Delivery Guaranteed was purchased.

Postman getting letters out of his postal bag
Royal Mail and the Post Office will be closed for one extra day on bank holidays. Picture: Getty

Is the Post Office open on the August bank holiday 2024?

Main Post Office branches are like the Royal Mail and will be closed on Monday 26th. However, if your local Post Office operates within a retail business, that is open, they are likely to be open too.

The Post Office recommends checking your local brach here, to confirm the opening hours.

On what days do Royal Mail not deliver?

Royal Mail is a service that operates throughout the year Monday-Saturday and only closes for the bank holidays.

These days are:

  • New Year's Day
  • Good Friday
  • Easter Monday
  • Early May Bank Holiday
  • Spring Bank Holiday
  • Summer Bank Holiday
  • Christmas Day
  • Boxing Day

