Get outdoor lockdown inspiration with Pinterest's dreamiest balcony ideas

With a bit of imagination, your balcony can be the best room in the house. Picture: Getty

Lockdown means no trips to the park - but did you ever think that your humble balcony could be transformed in to a somewhere you love being more than anywhere else in the world?

By Emma Gritt

With the Bank Holiday weekend looming - and a forecasted heatwave - there has never been a better time to enjoy your home's outside space.

But if you aren't blessed with a garden, or just have a small yard or balcony, these clever ideas from Pinterest are sure to spark your imagination.

Plants, fairy lights, cushions, shelves, rugs and even fake grass are used to transform a drab rectangle of concrete in to something inviting and magical.

With the coronavirus lockdown meaning we are all spending a lot more time indoors, paying a bit of attention to your balcony and investing in a few cheap accessories to make it more inviting and relaxing might be the DIY project you've been looking for!

Check the bottom of the article for where to buy lookalikes of some of the gorgeous outdoor furniture, lighting and accessories in the pics below...

How to recreate the looks at home...

If you've been inspired by the gorgeous Pinterest posts, or just want to inject a bit of life in to your outside space, these basics will help you recreate the look without breaking the bank...

This throw is ideal for taking outside. Picture: Studio.co.uk

Cotton throw, £8.99 - £19.99, Studio.co.uk

Arizona 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set. Picture: Asda

Arizona 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set, £259, Asda

These ombre planters are very chic, and would make any plant pop. Picture: Very

Ombre planters, £28, Very.co.uk

This white sofa will fit on the narrowest balcony. Picture: ASDA

White Camden Outdoor Sofa Set 2 Piece, £129, Asda

This shelf is designed for outdoor use. Picture: Very.co.uk

Shelf planter, £39.99, Very.co.uk

Asda stock a huge range of outdoor cushions ideal for use in your garden, balcony or yard. Picture: Asda

Outdoor cushion, £7, Asda

This could be used indoor or out. Picture: Asda

Terracotta hanging planter, £10, Asda

This kitsch planter will bring a smile to your face. Picture: Studio.co.uk

Flamingo flowerpot, £24.99, Studio.co.uk

Patterned or coloured planters can really brighten up a drab outside space. Picture: Asda

Planters, from a selection priced from £5, Asda

This chair and table set looks comfy enough for a whole day of relaxing. Picture: Very.co.uk

Cane bistro set, £199, Very.co.uk