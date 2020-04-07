Get outdoor lockdown inspiration with Pinterest's dreamiest balcony ideas
Lockdown means no trips to the park - but did you ever think that your humble balcony could be transformed in to a somewhere you love being more than anywhere else in the world?
With the Bank Holiday weekend looming - and a forecasted heatwave - there has never been a better time to enjoy your home's outside space.
But if you aren't blessed with a garden, or just have a small yard or balcony, these clever ideas from Pinterest are sure to spark your imagination.
Plants, fairy lights, cushions, shelves, rugs and even fake grass are used to transform a drab rectangle of concrete in to something inviting and magical.
With the coronavirus lockdown meaning we are all spending a lot more time indoors, paying a bit of attention to your balcony and investing in a few cheap accessories to make it more inviting and relaxing might be the DIY project you've been looking for!
Check the bottom of the article for where to buy lookalikes of some of the gorgeous outdoor furniture, lighting and accessories in the pics below...
How to recreate the looks at home...
If you've been inspired by the gorgeous Pinterest posts, or just want to inject a bit of life in to your outside space, these basics will help you recreate the look without breaking the bank...
Cotton throw, £8.99 - £19.99, Studio.co.uk
Arizona 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set, £259, Asda
Ombre planters, £28, Very.co.uk
White Camden Outdoor Sofa Set 2 Piece, £129, Asda
Shelf planter, £39.99, Very.co.uk
Terracotta hanging planter, £10, Asda
Flamingo flowerpot, £24.99, Studio.co.uk
Planters, from a selection priced from £5, Asda
Cane bistro set, £199, Very.co.uk