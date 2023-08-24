DVLA reveal list of banned licence plates

There are list of licence plates due to be banned in the UK. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

A list of banned licence plates have been revealed.

The DVLA are banning more than 200 licence plates.

The potential licence plates are being banned as they 'may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste.'

A list of the banned plates have been released following a Freedom of Information Act request made by Carwow.

The list has been revealed ahead of the latest round of new licence plates to be released on 1st September.

The DVLA have released a list of banned licence plates. Picture: Alamy

Some of the licence plates which are due to be banned include:

EA73 POO

EA73 YOU

GB73 GUN

KN73 FER

FF73 KER

HA73 COP

HA73 GBR

The DVLA believe the licence plates may cause offence. Picture: Alamy

Other licence plates not allowed include TE73 ROR and TH73 EAT as well as EU73 OMB.

HA73 HRH is said to be banned due to it insinuating a hatred for the Royal Family with NO73 JOB also making the list.

