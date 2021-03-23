How to celebrate Easter 2021 in lockdown when you can't see your loved ones

Craft, egg hunt and zoom call ideas to keep you connected to your family and friends this Easter.

Easter 2021 is almost here, and we're all looking forward to that four day bank holiday weekend and (hopefully) some sunny weather.

While lockdown measures are lifting across the UK, Easter gatherings will not be what they usually are.

To make sure you stay connected to family and friends over the Easter holidays, we've out together six ways you can involve your loved ones.

Easter Themed Zoom Call

You may be tired of Zoom calls, but put an Easter twist on this one and you can have loads of fun.

Alongside catch-ups with friends and family, organise an Easter-inspired quiz for everyone to take part in, and make sure there is a prize for the winner.

To make things a little more special, organise an Easter-style secret Santa – everyone buys someone a gift that can been opened on Zoom.

Crafts with the kids

If your kids can't be with their aunts, uncles or grandparents this Easter, make sure they know you're thinking of them by getting the kids doing some crafts.

Set up an Easter card making station for the kids, complete with glitter, paints and stickers and let them get creative.

You could even print off templates of Easter eggs that your kids have to decorate.

Once they're finished, send them off to your loved ones to include them in your family Easter.

Live Lamb Cam

While we can't get to the farms to see the little baby lambs this year, there are other ways to keep an eye on the adorable animals growing.

Walby Farm Park in the Lake District have set up a camera in their sheep enclosure which can be accessed here.

The live stream will allow you and your kids to watch the lambs in their day-to-day lives and keep them excited about the journey.

Easter-Egg-Off

If you and your friends and family are competitive, organise an Easter egg off.

Get everyone to buy the same make-your-own Easter egg kit and take turns showing what you managed to create.

To add a little more fun, make sure there's a prize for the winner – even if it's just a drink in the pub when they reopen.

Live stream the egg hunt

If you're still going ahead with the Easter egg hunt, make sure your family and friends can be part of the fun.

Grandparents able to get onto Zoom or FaceTime will love watching the kids running round the house or garden looking for the sweets.

Hide a Cadbury's Easter egg

If you want to add a little more excitement to your Easter egg gifts this year, use the Cadbury's Worldwide Hide to create a surprise for your loved ones.

Using their website, you can drop a digital Easter egg in a specific spot, and once they find it they'll get posted a real Cadbury's Easter egg.

