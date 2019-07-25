Forever 21 slammed for sending customers Atkins diet snack bars with their orders

The clothing store have come under fire after multiple customers shared their orders that contained the 'freebie'.

High street clothing store Forever 21 have been blasted by customers after they gave out diet bars in their orders - and many of which contained clothes for plus size women.

After placing an order wit the clothing site, multiple women shared that they'd received a freebie - but they weren't happy about it.

Forever 21 apparently had a 'special promotion' taking place which meant many of their orders had a free Atkins lemon diet snack bar included.

Many of the chain's shoppers took to Twitter to complain that this was "fat-shaming" and also "sending a wildly dangerous message" after the freebie wasn't well-received.

A lot also believed the bars were only added to orders of plus-sized customers.

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered💀 pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

@Forever21 #F21xMe Wish this could have been a pic of me in my #Plussize swimsuits. But no. Its a pic of what jerks you guys are. An Adkins diet bar in my order is NOT COOL pic.twitter.com/64IQMIKrVd — Libby (@Libby40119) July 23, 2019

Forever 21 have since spoken out to let people know that the products weren't just sent to plus size orders, but ALL orders.

However, that's not the point. They sent out dieting products to people without their permission and it sends out a very bad message.

One Twitter user asked them: "What are you trying to tell me Forever 21, I'm FAT, LOSE WEIGHT?"

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG🏳️‍🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

Forever 21 also issued an official apology for the send out, calling it "an oversight" and saying they "sincerely apologise".

It reads: “From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders.

"The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed.

"This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologise for any offence this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”

However, Atkins defended their bars, saying that they aren't for dieting, but rather for "nutritional value".

They said: “Today’s Atkins is focused on a lifestyle nutritional approach where everyone can benefit from overall health and wellbeing.

“Our brand evolution is reflected in the current marketing efforts to highlight the health benefits of eating a low carb/low sugar Atkins lifestyle, with a portfolio of nutritious and delicious snacks for everyone.

"The intention of sampling Atkins products is to share snacks that taste great with optimal nutritional benefit.”

