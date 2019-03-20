Made In Chelsea's Melissa on why she labels size 10 as L: 'My bikini range is for petite women'

20 March 2019, 09:59 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 11:58

Melissa Tattam has defended labelling size 10 as 'large'
Melissa Tattam has defended labelling size 10 as 'large'. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The 21-year-old says her swimwear range is for 'petite women' and that's why a size 10 is a large - despite the average British woman wearing a size 16.

Made In Chelsea's Melissa Tattam has defended selling size 10 bikinis labelled 'large'.

The 21-year-old E4 reality star was quizzed by Heart London's Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin about how she went about sizing the pieces in her skimpy swimwear range, where she charges fans eager to emulate her well-heeled lifestyle £160 for a tiny two-piece.

Lucy pointed out that when she was looking at her Melissajay range it surprised her to see a size 10 labelled as L - especially when the average British woman wears a size 16.

Read more: Jamelia stands by controversial plus-size fashion comments

Melissa said: "The sizing? It's just the way that I did it.

"I started off the range as a petite range because I'm a very small and I wanted to cater to that's.

"There are lots of other brands that cater to larger sizes."

Read more: Shopper's rage as she can only fit ONE LEG in size 10 dress she bought online

Melissa modelling one of the bikinis in her Melissajay range
Melissa modelling one of the bikinis in her Melissajay range. Picture: Melissajay

Melissa charges £95 for a bikini top and £65 for a pair of matching bottoms, meaning one entire bikini will set you back £160.

Lucy said: "Can you see how people would look at that and maybe feel offended or be bigger than they are?

"I would say 8-10 is a small."

Melissa and her boyfriend Harry Baron visited Lucy Horobin and Jamie Theakston at Heart London Breakfast
Melissa and her boyfriend Harry Baron visited Lucy Horobin and Jamie Theakston at Heart London Breakfast. Picture: Heart

Melissa hit back: "To me a size 4 or a 6 is an extra small, do you know what I mean?"

Lucy tried to explain that the sizing could have a negative effect on young girls who watch Made In Chelsea and then go to buy her swimwear only to find that they are too "large" to emulate her style.

Again Melissa remained indignant, saying: "I was a very small company to start with so I couldn't make a lot of sizes."

She went on to say that she would look in to changing how the sizes are labelled in the future.

Heart listeners backed Lucy in the awkward exchange, taking to Twitter to slam the reality star for her sizing - and prices.

