10 most iconic Villanelle outfits from Killing Eve

13 June 2019, 12:19 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 12:27

There's no denying Killing Eve assassin Villanelle is a MAJOR fashion icon.

Last week, our favourite assassin and MI6 agent returned in an explosive episode of Killing Eve.

If, like us, you binge-watched the series as soon as it landed in the UK, you'll also know that Russian hitwoman Villanelle has some killer looks (pun intended).

Here's a round-up of our favourite outfits so far...

READ MORE: Will there be a third season 3 of Killing Eve?

1) Picture perfect

Villanelle pink blouse and skirt Killing Eve season 2
Villanelle shoots down a tourist in Amsterdam who asks to take her picture for Instagram. Picture: BBC America

2) Black death

Villanelle wore a dramatic black Alexander McQueen gown in season 2
Villanelle wore a dramatic black Alexander McQueen gown in season 2. Picture: BBC America

3) Snappy suit

Villanelle in a purple blouse and patterned blazer
The Russian hitwoman's purple blouse and jazzy blazer gave us all the feels. Picture: BBC America

4) Boho teacher chic

Villanelle's boho 'teacher' look was meant to be ironic, but we're loving it
Villanelle's boho 'teacher' look was meant to be ironic, but we're loving it. Picture: BBC America

5) Preppy princess

When Villanelle surprised Eve's husband Niko in Oxford, she wore this preppy look
When Villanelle surprised Eve's husband Niko in Oxford, she wore this preppy look. Picture: BBC America

6) All in onesie

Villanelle's onesie in the Killing Eve season 2 premiere was a vibe
Villanelle's onesie in the Killing Eve season 2 premiere was a vibe. Picture: BBC America

7) Metallic robe

Villanelle's metallic silk robe is nothing short of sublime
Villanelle's metallic silk robe is nothing short of sublime. Picture: BBC America

8) Pretty in pink

Villanelle's pink princess gown is one of her most iconic looks of the whole show
Villanelle's pink princess gown is one of her most iconic looks of the whole show. Picture: BBC America

9) Philosophy major

Villanelle ricked her disguise as a young philosophy student in season 2
Villanelle ricked her disguise as a young philosophy student in season 2. Picture: BBC America

10) Miss match blazer and trousers

Villanelle in a blazer and trousers
This smart blazer look is ideal for work. Picture: BBC America

