10 most iconic Villanelle outfits from Killing Eve

There's no denying Killing Eve assassin Villanelle is a MAJOR fashion icon.

Last week, our favourite assassin and MI6 agent returned in an explosive episode of Killing Eve.

If, like us, you binge-watched the series as soon as it landed in the UK, you'll also know that Russian hitwoman Villanelle has some killer looks (pun intended).

Here's a round-up of our favourite outfits so far...

1) Picture perfect

Villanelle shoots down a tourist in Amsterdam who asks to take her picture for Instagram. Picture: BBC America

2) Black death

Villanelle wore a dramatic black Alexander McQueen gown in season 2. Picture: BBC America

3) Snappy suit

The Russian hitwoman's purple blouse and jazzy blazer gave us all the feels. Picture: BBC America

4) Boho teacher chic

Villanelle's boho 'teacher' look was meant to be ironic, but we're loving it. Picture: BBC America

5) Preppy princess

When Villanelle surprised Eve's husband Niko in Oxford, she wore this preppy look. Picture: BBC America

6) All in onesie

Villanelle's onesie in the Killing Eve season 2 premiere was a vibe. Picture: BBC America

7) Metallic robe

Villanelle's metallic silk robe is nothing short of sublime. Picture: BBC America

8) Pretty in pink

Villanelle's pink princess gown is one of her most iconic looks of the whole show. Picture: BBC America

9) Philosophy major

Villanelle ricked her disguise as a young philosophy student in season 2. Picture: BBC America

10) Miss match blazer and trousers