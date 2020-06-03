When is Primark going to reopen? And will there be a huge lockdown sale?

3 June 2020, 10:58

It won't be long until Primark reopens - we can't wait!
It won't be long until Primark reopens - we can't wait! Picture: Getty

Primark is readying to reopen its doors after months of being closed during the coronavirus lockdown - here's all we know about their plans for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Of all the things we've missed during lockdown, a wander round Primark is definitely on the list.

Now, after months of being closed as part of the UK's fight against coronavirus, the cheap fashion chain is preparing to throw open its doors - just in time to splurge on a new summer wardrobe.

But when are stores opening, and will there really be a huge sale to rid all the old stock? Here's what we know so far...

When will Primark reopen?

Primark will open 153 stores in England on June 15, which is the date the Government has given for 'all non-essential retail' to start trading again.

However, things might be a little different to how you remember them, as the store takes steps to keep its staff and shoppers safe.

When will Primark be opening in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

As Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following different lockdown rules, their Primarks are opening on a different date.

There is nothing confirmed yet, but the Daily Record reported that it is expected these stores will open in late June.

Read more: When will weddings resume in the UK and can I get married during lockdown?

Will Primark be having a lockdown sale?

Despite previous reports that the cheap and cheerful fashion brand was planning on shifting it's huge backlog of unsold stock as part of a bumper sale, John Bason, the finance boss of Primark's holding company ABF has denied this is on the cards.

He said: "We are not doing a fire sale. Customers can look forward to our normal prices offering everyday value."

It was reported that they had a huge £1.5bn-worth of unsold stock, and their usual monthly turnover of £650m dropped to £0 during April and May.

The excess stock is mainly non-fashion and non-seasonal ranges plus some excess spring-summer goods, which will be held back until next year, or sold "in the normal course of business".

How will shopping at Primark be different after lockdown?

Shopping will be a totally new experience once the doors reopen. Cashiers will only work at every other till to maintain social distancing, and they will be behind perspex screens and given PPE like masks and gloves.

The number of shoppers in the store at one time will be limited.

There will be stewards on the door controlling who can go in, and when it is very busy, it will be one in, one out - like at the supermarket.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How you can educate yourself on racism and help support the Black Lives Matter movement

Black Lives Matter: How you can support the anti-racism movement through charities, organisations, books and TV
Hayfever seems to be affecting people more in 2020

Why is hayfever so bad this year 2020?

How to get Holly Willoughby's dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from Beulah London

Celebrities

Pubs are hoping to reopen this month

Pubs hoping to reopen this month as breweries ‘set to deliver 250 million pints of beer’
One woman has shared a genius hack to stop your face coverings from hurting your ears

Hairdresser goes viral after sharing genius hack to stop face masks hurting ears

News

Trending on Heart

Junior looks just like his dad

Junior Andre looks the spitting image of dad Peter in Mysterious Girl video as he flashes abs

Celebrities

Joe and Stacey have sparked numerous wedding rumours in the past

Are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon married? Why he wears a ring on his wedding finger

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield has opened up about spending time with his family

Phillip Schofield gives insight into lockdown family time with Stephanie following rumours he moved out

Celebrities

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's puppy has passed away

Love Island's Molly-Mae left heartbroken as puppy dies six days after being imported from Russia

Celebrities

Jenny from Gogglebox is celebrating her 65th birthday

Gogglebox's Lee shares sweet throwback photo as he praises ‘dearest friend’ Jenny on her 65th birthday

TV & Movies

Shayne Ward has opened up about his wedding

Shayne Ward says he’s in 'no rush' to marry Sophie Austin as couple postpone wedding

TV & Movies