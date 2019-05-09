Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne

By Naomi Bartram

The mystery man has confessed to making his vegan girlfriend eat dairy

One man recently went to extreme lengths to tempt his girlfriend away from her vegan lifestyle.

The anonymous Reddit user admitted he was initially fine with his other half's ‘no dairy’ rule as she claimed it stopped her skin breaking out in spots.

But when they moved in together, he confessed to missing his favourite ‘mac and cheese with cut up hot dogs’, so decided to play a trick on his unsuspecting girlfriend.

Convinced that dairy products weren’t to blame for her teenage acne, he decided to switch her soy alternative for regular dairy milk without telling her.

In a lengthy post, the man revealed: "I’ve been dating my GF for three years. A while before I met her, she went vegan basically for health reasons. Mostly she swears that it cleared up her skin—from pictures, it seems she went from really gnarly acne to very clear skin.

"Now, I thought this might be due to her age - teenagers get acne and it goes away - hers just went away a bit late. And now that we’re living together, I’ve been getting tired of all the vegan food (I do the grocery shopping but she does all the cooking). She’s a great cook but sometimes a man just needs some mac and cheese with cut up hot dogs.

"So I thought I would prove to her that the whole 'dairy gives me acne' thing is in her head. For the past two months I’ve been emptying the same soy creamer container and filling it with dairy creamer."

Unfortunately for the prankster, it turns out his girlfriend actually did have a bad reaction to dairy, as he continued: "I was gonna do a big reveal, like 'Surprise! You can eat whatever you want!'. But she’s been wearing makeup both in and out of the house lately and last night I saw her barefaced for the first time in a while and it is bad. Like insects about to hatch out of her face bad.

"So I figure I’ll just quietly throw out the dairy and her skin will go back to normal...I feel bad but on the other hand I was doing it for her own good!"

It’s fair to say people on Reddit were not happy with the trick, with most agreeing that he should ‘fess up.

One commented: “You also could have made her horrendously sick! If she’s been vegan for years and you gave her animal products then she could have gotten extremely ill. Please never do that again.”

While another slammed: “You should confess and let her decide whether to dump you. Either way you need to stop doing s**t like this."

Although it looks like the man in question isn’t about to give into peer pressure, as he told the commenters he’ll take the secret 'to his grave’.