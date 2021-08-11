You can now buy Mars Bar spread for the ultimate chocoholic breakfast... or to eat straight from the jar

Move over chocolate spread, there's only one thing we want on our toast now!

Chocoholics rejoice, Mars Bar is now available as a spread.

It's an exciting rival to plain chocolate spreads, and vegan biscuit option Biscoff.

The 350g jars of the sweet gloop will be available at Aldi from August 12, and are priced £1.99.

A Mars spokesperson said: “Mars’ lovers rejoice, as for the first time ever, you can now experience the distinctive taste of a Mars bar as a spread.

“Stir the new Mars spread into your daily oats, top your toast or pancake, add to your favourite bake, transform your barbecued bananas or dip in some strawberries. The possibilities are endless.”

We've been Googling recipes that use chocolate spread and imagining substituting it for the new Mars spread.

Brownies could get a moreish makeover, and mix a tablespoon in to buttercream for a delicious icing or cake filling upgrade.

We think it could even work as an ingredient in an indulgent chocolate cocktail!

