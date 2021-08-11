You can now buy Mars Bar spread for the ultimate chocoholic breakfast... or to eat straight from the jar

11 August 2021, 18:22

Mars spread will replace Marmite as your breakfast toast topper favourite
Mars spread will replace Marmite as your breakfast toast topper favourite. Picture: Aldi
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Move over chocolate spread, there's only one thing we want on our toast now!

Chocoholics rejoice, Mars Bar is now available as a spread.

It's an exciting rival to plain chocolate spreads, and vegan biscuit option Biscoff.

The 350g jars of the sweet gloop will be available at Aldi from August 12, and are priced £1.99.

A Mars spokesperson said: “Mars’ lovers rejoice, as for the first time ever, you can now experience the distinctive taste of a Mars bar as a spread.

“Stir the new Mars spread into your daily oats, top your toast or pancake, add to your favourite bake, transform your barbecued bananas or dip in some strawberries. The possibilities are endless.”

Read now: The best gadgets and treats to keep your pet cool this summer

Just looking at this is getting our mouth watering
Just looking at this is getting our mouth watering. Picture: Aldi

We've been Googling recipes that use chocolate spread and imagining substituting it for the new Mars spread.

Brownies could get a moreish makeover, and mix a tablespoon in to buttercream for a delicious icing or cake filling upgrade.

We think it could even work as an ingredient in an indulgent chocolate cocktail!

If you love chocolate bars as much as us, you'd probably think you would know the difference between a Crunchie and a Mars, a Snicker and a Bounty.

However, people's chocoholic statuses are being questioned after an online challenge has left many people stumped.

Read now: B&M reveal how to make a giant Crunchie bar with four ingredients

Richard Osman shared a chocolate quiz on Twitter, posting a round from kensquiz.co.uk of 20 chocolate bars cut through the middle.

From this, people have to see how many they can name, with Richard admitting he could only guess 16 out of 20.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Non-stop fried chicken in a trendy hotel? Yes please!

A KFC themed hotel is opening in London... and guests get unlimited fried chicken
Lowlander's low alcohol beer is really refreshing

International Beer Day 2021: Low or no alcohol beer and ales to try
There's so much great beer out there... and it's more versatile than you think!

International Beer Day 2021: Fruity ales, doughnuts and cocktail ideas
British wine is delicious and right on our doorstep

Six gorgeous UK vineyards perfect for staycations and wine-lovers to visit

Travel

We've got some brilliant recipes for boozy ice lollies

How to make Prosecco pops, gin and tonic lollies and mojito ice pops at home

Trending on Heart

Could Ross and Rachel really be together in real life?

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? Everything we know

Celebrities

Does David Schwimmer have a wife?

Does David Schwimmer have a wife and who has the Friends star dated?

Celebrities

Today is the day aliens begin to walk among us, apparently

Aliens will land on earth TODAY, says 'time traveller sent from 2714'

Quirky

Your need-to-know on new boy Brett

Who is Love Island's Brett Staniland? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have reportedly started dating

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer 'dating in real life'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby was not in attendance at Ant McPartlin's wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett over the weekend

Holly Willoughby had 'legitimate reasons' for not attending Ant McPartlin's wedding

Celebrities