National Prosecco Day 2021: Brilliant bottles and cocktail recipes to toast Italy's iconic sparkling wine

August 13th is the day fizz-lovers raise a glass to celebrate Prosecco, so we've picked out some of the tastiest and best value bottles available now...

Magnum of Della Vite Prosecco

The magnum is equivalent to two full sized bottles of Prosecco
The magnum is equivalent to two full sized bottles of Prosecco. Picture: @lateef.photography

What could be better than a bottle of Della Vite Prosecco Superiore DOCG from the Delevingne sisters' Italian vineyard? How about a whole magnum of it!

Made exclusively from handpicked Glera grapes grown in the valley of Valdobbiadene, Italy, the wine has a highly mineral palate with a smooth finish, and is great with canapes or served at a dinner party, pairing especially well with seafood.

Where to buy: Exclusively available from Harvey Nichols, £61 for a 1.5l bottle (in store and online)

Pale Fox Prosecco

This light Prosecco is as bubbly as Champagne
This light Prosecco is as bubbly as Champagne. Picture: Pale Fox

Named in honour of its birthplace in northern Italy, the Valle delle Volpi, Pale Fox Prosecco is a delicate, vegan sparkling wine made from single estate, pale Glera grapes grown at the foothills of the Alps.

It has the floral notes and lightness of a premium Prosecco with the minerality, structure and flavour of a fine champagne - a good combo if you ask us!

Pale Fox have also partnered with Ecologi to plant a tree for every order placed, so you can sip and feel like you've played a small part in helping the planet.

Where to buy: Pale Fox, £29.95

Morrisons

There are some great deals on at Morrisons
There are some great deals on at Morrisons. Picture: Morrisons

Morrisons has some great deals and multi-buy offers on its range of Prosecco, with deals available in store and online now.

  • The Best Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG - A perfect combination of intensity, finesse and fine flavours. With apple blossom aromas and vibrant green apple and pear flavours. Bronze winner at IWC, IWSC and DWWA awards, £8.00
  • The Best Prosecco Rosé DOC - A blend of Pinot Noir wines give this rosé a delicate pale pink colour, red berry and white peach flavours. Bronze winner at IWC, IWSC and DWWA awards, £10
  • Sorso Prosecco Spumante - Fun and fruity with apple and pear flavours, this bubbly is perfect on its own or to pair with spicy Thai dishes. Bronze winner at IWC, IWSC and DWWA awards, £6

Aldi

Aldi always has loads of great wines in stock
Aldi always has loads of great wines in stock. Picture: Alamy

Aldi always has a fantastic wine selection both in store and online, and their library of Proseccos is no exception!

  • Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG - This quality Italian sparkler is favoured for its light, creamy flavour and delicate floral touches, making it refreshing with aesthetically pleasing bubbles, £7.49
  • Specially Selected Prosecco DOC - An elegant Prosecco with light long-lasting bubbles, this refreshing bubbly tipple is flavoured with fresh aromas of green apple and citrus notes, £6.49
  • Castellore Organic Prosecco - Eco-friendly fizz sourced from 150-hectare estate, 30km north-east of Venice. This award-winning medium bodied prosecco is grown with no pesticides or herbicides with most of the grapes hand-picked and gently pressed to ensure only the highest quality of juice is used, £6.49

Prosecco Di Valdobbiadene Brut

This is a light Prosecco ideal for sharing with friends or enjoying with dinner
This is a light Prosecco ideal for sharing with friends or enjoying with dinner. Picture: The Bottle Club

This sophisticated Prosecco has aromas of spring flowers and stone fruit, a delicate citrus quality on the palate, fine bubbles and a clean, dry finish.

Where to buy: Prosecco Di Valdobbiadene Brut, The Bottle Club, £17.50

Kylie Prosecco Rose

Kylie's Rose Prosecco (centre) is great for enjoying in a bubble bath, or with pals on a night out
Kylie's Rose Prosecco (centre) is great for enjoying in a bubble bath, or with pals on a night out. Picture: Kylie Wines Facebook

This perfect pink 'secco is elegant, crisp and refreshing with delicious hints of both berried and citrus fruits.

It is also suitable for vegans.

Where to buy: Kylie Prosecco Rose, The Bottle Club, £12.90


Mionetto Prosecco Rosé

Try this beautiful pink fizz
Try this beautiful pink fizz. Picture: Whole Foods Market

A striking peach, blossom pink, this fresh and delicate wine has an elegant bouquet of pink peach combined with grapefruit flavours. A versatile fizz that will be the perfect aperitif at any celebration. 

Where to buy: Whole Foods Market, £14.99 

Giol Organic Treviso Prosecco Sur Lie

This Prosecco shouldn't give you a hangover!
This Prosecco shouldn't give you a hangover! Picture: Whole Foods Market

This organic and vegan Prosecco has a distinct fizz having been produced ‘sur lie’, so this live and natural wine can appear little cloudy towards the bottom, due to harmless yeast deposit.

It is unfiltered and contains no added sulphites so shouldn’t leave you with a hangover!

Where to buy: Whole Foods Market, £13.99

La Gioiosa Prosecco Organic

Try this gorgeous fizz with an indulgent Thai dinner
Try this gorgeous fizz with an indulgent Thai dinner . Picture: Majestic

This elegant, organic Prosecco is fresh, with notes of golden apple and white flowers.

It goes superbly with Pad Thai.

Where to buy: Majestic, £12.99, (£10.99 mix of six)


Gin & Rosemary Spritz

This is a refreshing spritz with herby notes
This is a refreshing spritz with herby notes. Picture: Mionetto Prosecco

Ingredients:

  • Mionetto Prosecco DOC
  • Skywave Gin
  • Ice and Rosemary

Method:

  1. Chill a bottle of Mionetto Prosecco in the freezer for 30 minutes
  2. Fill a glass with ice, add 50ml of Skywave Gin
  3. Top with Mionetto Prosecco and stir
  4. Garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary

Sunday Spritz

A perfect serve for a warm day
A perfect serve for a warm day. Picture: Mionetto Prosecco

Ingredients:

  • Mionetto Prosecco DOC
  • Vodka
  • Syrup
  • Unsweetened Cranberry Juice
  • Fresh Lemons and Strawberries
  • Ice & Mint

Method:

  1. Chill a bottle of Mionetto Prosecco in the freezer for 30 minutes
  2. Place some lemons and strawberries in a pitcher with 50ml of vodka, syrup and 50ml unsweetened cranberry juice - marinate whilst prosecco is chilling
  3. Fill a glass with ice, add one third of the marinade to the glass and top with chilled prosecco
  4. Garnish with fresh mint.

