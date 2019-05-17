Outrage as Quality Street ditches Toffee Deluxe for new flavour

17 May 2019, 06:45

Quality Street fans are furious the Toffee Deluxe has been dropped again
Quality Street fans are furious the Toffee Deluxe has been dropped again. Picture: Nestle

By Emma Gritt

Chocaholics were raging when they learnt that the chewy sweet had been replaced - just two years after a social media campaign to get it back in the tub.

Boxes of Quality Street now feature a brand new flavour - and some people aren't happy.

Sweet fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth when it was confirmed Toffee Deluxe has been dropped from the Nestle selection boxes, just two years after it was reinstated due to public demand.

A new flavour, Chocolate Caramel Brownie, has taken its place - and chocaholics are demanding answers.

Read more: Chocolate cocktails are a thing... here's how to make one

Food blogger Kevs Snack Reviews [sic] shared his take on the new variety, which is available in boxes currently for sale in Poundland for £2.

He wrote: "Quality Street has a new flavour - Chocolate Caramel Brownie!

"Unfortunately by “brownie” they just mean chocolate flavour caramel 🙄 It’s very tasty, because chocolate caramel is always nice, there’s just nothing remotely brownie about it."

Read more: Cadburys adds TWO new Heroes to selection boxes

A photo of a bitten-in-to sweet shows a dark chocolatey goo encased in chocolate - and it did excite some folks, who eagerly tagged their mates to track down a box and give them a whirl.

However, some Quality Street purists were "fuming", with one blasting the chocolate makers online.

A whole century after it was first created, the Toffee Deluxe is no more
A whole century after it was first created, the Toffee Deluxe is no more. Picture: Nestle

They wrote: "The new brownie chocolate looks yukky 🤢 Thank god for Celebrations & Heroes."

Another piped up: "Quality Street axing the toffee deluxe is not the news I wanted today, that's one of the best!"

The Toffee Deluxe, which came in a brown wrapper, has been dropped before but made a shock return in 2016 after a social media campaign.

It was one of the original flavours when Quality Street was launched in 1936, and was previously sold as a standalone sweet in 1919.

Last year they quietly removed the Honeycomb Crunch from packs.

Adding to the confusion of the Toffee Deluxe situation, a spokesperson told The Sun: "Well, we know we got your attention the last time we dropped the Toffee Deluxe so couldn’t resist trying it again.

"But seriously, everybody’s got a favourite Quality Street and the assortment has changed a lot over the years.

"Every now and then we like to introduce new exciting flavours to the mix and are certain that our delicious chocolate caramel brownie will be a hit for 2019.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, the official account denied that Toffee Deluxes will be back in packs any time soon.

They tweeted: "The Toffee Deluxe has been in and out of the assortment in the past but there's no plans for it return this time."

