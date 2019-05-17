Outrage as Quality Street ditches Toffee Deluxe for new flavour
17 May 2019, 06:45
Chocaholics were raging when they learnt that the chewy sweet had been replaced - just two years after a social media campaign to get it back in the tub.
Boxes of Quality Street now feature a brand new flavour - and some people aren't happy.
Sweet fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth when it was confirmed Toffee Deluxe has been dropped from the Nestle selection boxes, just two years after it was reinstated due to public demand.
A new flavour, Chocolate Caramel Brownie, has taken its place - and chocaholics are demanding answers.
Read more: Chocolate cocktails are a thing... here's how to make one
View this post on Instagram
Quality Street has a new flavour - Chocolate Caramel Brownie! - Unfortunately by “brownie” they just mean chocolate flavour caramel 🙄 It’s very tasty, because chocolate caramel is always nice, there’s just nothing remotely brownie about it 😅 - If you’re curious you can find these available in @poundland for £2!
Food blogger Kevs Snack Reviews [sic] shared his take on the new variety, which is available in boxes currently for sale in Poundland for £2.
He wrote: "Quality Street has a new flavour - Chocolate Caramel Brownie!
"Unfortunately by “brownie” they just mean chocolate flavour caramel 🙄 It’s very tasty, because chocolate caramel is always nice, there’s just nothing remotely brownie about it."
Read more: Cadburys adds TWO new Heroes to selection boxes
Absolutely fuming with @QualityStreetUK for getting rid of the Toffee Deluxe. It’s my fave one & the reason I buy a stupid amount of them at Xmas 🙄— Kerry Louise (@kerry_louise_85) May 16, 2019
The new brownie chocolate looks yukky 🤢 Thank god for Celebrations & Heroes 🍫
Christmas won’t be the same 😫 #qualitystreet
A photo of a bitten-in-to sweet shows a dark chocolatey goo encased in chocolate - and it did excite some folks, who eagerly tagged their mates to track down a box and give them a whirl.
However, some Quality Street purists were "fuming", with one blasting the chocolate makers online.
They wrote: "The new brownie chocolate looks yukky 🤢 Thank god for Celebrations & Heroes."
Another piped up: "Quality Street axing the toffee deluxe is not the news I wanted today, that's one of the best!"
The Toffee Deluxe, which came in a brown wrapper, has been dropped before but made a shock return in 2016 after a social media campaign.
It was one of the original flavours when Quality Street was launched in 1936, and was previously sold as a standalone sweet in 1919.
Last year they quietly removed the Honeycomb Crunch from packs.
Adding to the confusion of the Toffee Deluxe situation, a spokesperson told The Sun: "Well, we know we got your attention the last time we dropped the Toffee Deluxe so couldn’t resist trying it again.
"But seriously, everybody’s got a favourite Quality Street and the assortment has changed a lot over the years.
"Every now and then we like to introduce new exciting flavours to the mix and are certain that our delicious chocolate caramel brownie will be a hit for 2019.”
Hi Kerry, the Toffee Deluxe has been in and out of the assortment in the past but there's no plans for it return this time.— Quality Street® (@QualityStreetUK) May 17, 2019
Meanwhile on Twitter, the official account denied that Toffee Deluxes will be back in packs any time soon.
They tweeted: "The Toffee Deluxe has been in and out of the assortment in the past but there's no plans for it return this time."