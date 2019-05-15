Student ‘gets free KFC for a year’ after claiming to be from head office

15 May 2019, 12:09 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 12:16

A man reportedly managed to bag a year's worth of free dinners from KFC
A man reportedly managed to bag a year's worth of free dinners from KFC. Picture: KFC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

KFC South Africa have spoken out after it was claimed a student scammed their store out of hundreds of meals.

Social media was thrown into a frenzy earlier this week when it was alleged a student from South Africa managed to scam his way into getting a free KFC every day for a year.

It was claimed the 27-year-old would arrive at the fast food shop in a limousine driven by his friend who worked part-time as a driver.

Wearing a suit, he would then walk straight up to the counter before whipping out an ID card from ‘head office’ and demanding he needed check the chicken was up to scratch.

The story was shared on Twitter by a Kenyan journalist, who also revealed the conman had been arrested for his prank.

Despite the post racking up more than 60k likes, KFC South Africa have since put the rumours to bed with a statement of their own.

The company simply said: “It would be legendary if only it were true. Fake is as far as it gets with this story.”

A student from South Africa was allegedly arrested after the scam.
A student from South Africa was allegedly arrested after the scam. Picture: KFC

This comes after a member of staff from one of the KFC branches told the story to South African website Xpouzar, saying the unnamed man - thought to be studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa - was able to make his way around KFC outlets.

READ MORE: Jet2Holidays have just added Nando’s to their flight menu

“When he arrived we would all try to act our best so that we didn’t p**s off the man from head office,” he claimed.

“He was so convincing because he was so confident, and even colleagues from other branches of KFC know him.

“When he came in, he rushed to the kitchen and checked everything, taking notes and then asked for samples of whatever he wanted.

READ MORE: How to make 'fish' and chips using BANANA... and other vegan food replacements

“He probably worked for KFC before because he knows everything.”

Regardless of KFC's statement, Twitter has gone wild over the story, with one writing: “Not all heroes wear capes..”

Another commented: “They should give that man that job already.”

And a third wrote: “Quality Assurance Award 🥇 goes to that guy.”

