Greggs to reopen a 'small number' of stores across the UK

27 April 2020, 12:49

Greggs is reportedly planning on reopening a small amount of stores
Greggs is reportedly planning on reopening a small amount of stores. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

After closing 2,050 Greggs stores across the UK, the fast food brand is now reportedly looking into reopening a small number of them again.

Last month, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was going in to lockdown, restaurants, cafes and chains closed their stores in order to protect their staff and customers from coronavirus.

Now, just over a month into the lockdown and it has been reported one of the chains, Greggs, is looking into a trail of reopening some of their stores.

READ MORE: B&M reveal how to make a giant Crunchie bar with four ingredients

In a statement given to The Sun, a spokesperson said: "We want to play our part in getting the nation back up and running again so we are planning to conduct a limited trial with volunteers to explore how we can reopen our shops with new measures in place that keep our colleagues and customers as safe as we can when we re-open at scale."

Greggs is looking to reopen some of their stores as they trail reopening plans
Greggs is looking to reopen some of their stores as they trail reopening plans. Picture: PA

At the moment, it is unknown which Greggs stores will be reopened, how many will be trialled and what the social distancing rules will be.

It could be that these stores are opened, but only for takeout orders and where strict social distancing rules apply.

Greggs closed all their stores back in March when lockdown was announced
Greggs closed all their stores back in March when lockdown was announced. Picture: PA

This is something many food brands have done to keep themselves running, offering takeaway and collection orders only.

Greggs was among other fast food brands in the UK that decided to close all together back in March, alongside McDonald's and Subway.

It is still unknown which stores or how many will reopen for the trial
It is still unknown which stores or how many will reopen for the trial. Picture: Getty

At the time of closing all 2,050 stores, chief executive Roger Whiteside said: "It has become clear that to help us all maintain social distance we need to go further and close all of our shops completely.

"Whilst our shops will be temporarily closed, our dedication to our communities won’t stop.

"We’ll continue to provide support to our local communities by distributing any remaining unsold food and offering support for those in hardship through the Greggs Foundation."

READ MORE: A hair stylist has revealed exactly how to get salon curls using toilet roll tubes

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The most popular baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular baby names of 2020 revealed - with Asher topping the list for boys
Boris Johnson has said it's too early to ease lockdown

Boris Johnson says it's too early to ease lockdown in first speech after coronavirus recovery

News

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost fashion

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £129 white and yellow daisy print dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Customers shouldn't be touching items unless they plan on purchasing them

Supermarkets introduce 'no touch' rule to stop customers grabbing items they don't need
The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 138,078?

Trending on Heart

Bradley teamed up with Phillip to prank Holly

Phillip Schofield in stitches as Bradley Walsh pulls off savage caller prank on Holly Willoughby during This Morning

This Morning

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters

Stacey Solomon shares shock screenshots of cruel messages calling her ‘ugly’

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh accepted an unusual answer on The Chase

The Chase viewers furious with Bradley Walsh as he awards £1,000 for 'wrong' answer

TV & Movies

The celebrity couple have sparked rumours

Jessie J sparks Channing Tatum reconciliation after gushing birthday post to 'special man'

Celebrities

Love Island 2020 stars ‘will be tested for coronavirus’ before entering villa.

Love Island 2020's summer contestants ‘will be tested for coronavirus' before entering villa

TV & Movies

Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa issues coronavirus advice.

Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones delights fans as she brings Nessa back for coronavirus clip

TV & Movies