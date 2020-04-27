Greggs to reopen a 'small number' of stores across the UK

By Alice Dear

After closing 2,050 Greggs stores across the UK, the fast food brand is now reportedly looking into reopening a small number of them again.

Last month, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was going in to lockdown, restaurants, cafes and chains closed their stores in order to protect their staff and customers from coronavirus.

Now, just over a month into the lockdown and it has been reported one of the chains, Greggs, is looking into a trail of reopening some of their stores.

In a statement given to The Sun, a spokesperson said: "We want to play our part in getting the nation back up and running again so we are planning to conduct a limited trial with volunteers to explore how we can reopen our shops with new measures in place that keep our colleagues and customers as safe as we can when we re-open at scale."

At the moment, it is unknown which Greggs stores will be reopened, how many will be trialled and what the social distancing rules will be.

It could be that these stores are opened, but only for takeout orders and where strict social distancing rules apply.

This is something many food brands have done to keep themselves running, offering takeaway and collection orders only.

Greggs was among other fast food brands in the UK that decided to close all together back in March, alongside McDonald's and Subway.

At the time of closing all 2,050 stores, chief executive Roger Whiteside said: "It has become clear that to help us all maintain social distance we need to go further and close all of our shops completely.

"Whilst our shops will be temporarily closed, our dedication to our communities won’t stop.

"We’ll continue to provide support to our local communities by distributing any remaining unsold food and offering support for those in hardship through the Greggs Foundation."

