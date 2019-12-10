How to beat a Christmas party-induced hangover: expert advice

Every year we tell ourselves we won't overindulge over the Christmas period, and every year we do just that.

Aside from living off 3,000 mince pies a day, there's also the matter of the plentiful supply of booze found pretty much everywhere you go in December.

Most of the country will be enjoying their office Christmas parties this week, which means that some of us will be guilty of getting carried away and feeling it the next day.

As always, it's recommended to either abstain from drinking or not to go over the recommended 3-4 units a day for men and 2-3 for women.

However, if you do overindulge and are faced with the hangover from hell, there are steps you can take to combat this.

Dr Simran Deo at Zava, a UK-based online doctor, has this advice:

"While it’s not the answer people will want to hear, prevention really is the best cure for a hangover," she says.

Dr Deo adds: "Some of the best ways of fending off a hangover are: Keep track of how much you’re drinking and how strong each drink is (the ABV - alcohol by volume - will be either on the label or you can just read up in advance to know how strong different drinks are and what you’re really drinking).

"Choose clear spirits (e.g vodka or gin) over dark spirits (e.g rum) and red wine as the latter contain a chemical called congeners, which are thought to worsen hangover symptoms.

"Drink at a pace that’s comfortable for you, rather than keeping up with a group.

"Stay hydrated with water, in between drinks and at the end of the night, to dilute alcohol in your stomach and slow absorption.

"Eat a meal before drinking, ideally including carbohydrates, so you’re not drinking on an empty stomach, which increases the likelihood of vomiting or diarrhoea.

"If it’s too late for prevention, catching up on rest will help alleviate the tiredness felt after a poor night’s sleep. Top up with plenty of water to prevent dehydration and foods which replenish lost minerals and amino acids, like bananas, eggs or porridge.

"If the hangover triggers a headache or muscle ache too, painkillers can ease these symptoms."