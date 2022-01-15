Couple quoted £1,000 to respray bedroom suite show off their £60 DIY transformation

15 January 2022, 19:52

The DIY-mad couple transformed their bedroom cupboards for just £60
The DIY-mad couple transformed their bedroom cupboards for just £60. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

There are always a lot of changes you want to make when you move in to a new home - but this stunning transformation proves that you don't need to pay out hundreds or even thousands to achieve your dream aesthetic...

Although we spend most of our time in there with our eyes closed, it’s still so nice to have a lovely bedroom.

So it’s no surprise that one couple are absolutely thrilled to show off their chic grey and silver boudoir - which is the result of a very impressive £60 DIY job using Frenchic paint.

Zoe Hitchen, 37, and her builder husband Simon, 41, were quoted £1,000 to professionally spray the fitted furniture of their new family home.

When they moved in to their ‘forever home’ property in Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire Zoe wasn’t feeling the pine bedroom suite - or the £1,000 builders quoted to respray the cupboards.

She told  LatestDeals.co.uk: “We lived in our previous home for twenty years and just moved into our forever home two weeks before Christmas.

READ NOW: Mum spends just £170 on trendy shaker-style makeover for her kitchen

When they moved in, the bedroom suite was pine
When they moved in, the bedroom suite was pine. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk
The bedroom is now much airier and brighter
The bedroom is now much airier and brighter. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

"When we moved in, we originally were going to get the fitted furniture professionally sprayed but were quoted over £1,000 by two different companies. 

"My husband wasn’t happy with the cost so he said we would do it ourselves.”

Zoe saw Frenchic recommended online and picked up some pots of Wolf Whistle. She opted for the brand’s palest grey shade as she wanted to “brighten up” the room.

She added: “What made me use Frenchic was the idea of no priming and no top coat.”

READ NOW: Check out more interiors and DIY transformations here

All of the cupboards were transformed with the Frenchic
All of the cupboards were transformed with the Frenchic. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk
This picture shows just how dramatic the transformation is!
This picture shows just how dramatic the transformation is! Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Then it was time for Simon to use his professional skills and transform the space.

Zoe said: “My husband spent the day prepping and painting. He used a roller and for the smaller parts a brush.

"He made sure all areas were cleaned with sugar soap first and gave it a gentle sand where needed.”

READ NOW: Mum transforms dingy bathroom for just £60

The room now looks totally unrecognisable to before, and they are both delighted with the results.

Zoe said: "I would say trust the process as the first coat [of Frenchic] can look quite scary. 

"I’m very pleased with the outcome and it saved us a lot of money. The total cost on paint was under £60, a huge difference from the £1,000 we were originally quoted!

"I love the transformation. It feels like brand new furniture, and the money saved will go towards making our new house our own!"

News