You can now get paid £24,000 a year to play with puppies all day

16 July 2021, 17:39 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 17:43

If you love dogs, you'll be ready to hand in your notice for this new role
If you love dogs, you'll be ready to hand in your notice for this new role. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Do you dream of a life where you get paid to cuddle, stroke and play with dogs all day? Well, it could now be a reality.

If you love dogs, or know someone that does, we have the job for you/them.

A company based in Manchester is currently looking for someone to take care of a punch of puppies all day – and get paid for it.

Yappy.com, an online shop that sells personalised items for dogs, cats and their owners, is looking for a Chief Puppy Officer – yes, it is a thing.

This person's role would require them to take care of the needs of all the dogs in the Yappy office as their owners work hard designing new products for the company.

The role will see someone put in charge of the office dogs for the day
The role will see someone put in charge of the office dogs for the day. Picture: Getty

You'll be expected to take charge and entertain the puppies in the nine until five job, and just make sure they are generally happy.

The role also requires you to provide feedback on the company's new products with market research on everything from toys, treats and accessories.

The brand is looking for someone who knows how to handle dogs
The brand is looking for someone who knows how to handle dogs. Picture: Getty

The brand are looking for someone who does come with expertise in dogs needs and how to handle them, as well as someone who lives for tummy rubs and ear scratches.

And, of course, it pays well – this role will pay £24,000 a year, not bad for babysitting the cutest creatures in the world.

You can apply for the role here!

