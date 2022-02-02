Kate Middleton grins as the England rugby team lift her up in the air

2 February 2022, 14:13

Kate was seen beaming as she attended the session
Kate was seen beaming as she attended the session. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken on Prince Harry's old Patronage at the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton was all smiles today as she was lifted up into the air by the England rugby team.

The Duchess of Cambridge has officially taken over from Prince Harry as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), and she was today put through her paces at their training to mark her new role.

She took to the pitch to take part in a special skills session at Twickenham, which was run by England coach Eddie Jones.

Th Duchess was dressed in a black England rugby top, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers, and was asked whether she was ready for the session.

Kate Middleton was lifted into the air during the visit
Kate Middleton was lifted into the air during the visit. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge beamed throughout the visit
The Duchess of Cambridge beamed throughout the visit. Picture: Getty

To this, she replied: "Absolutely. I've got my kit on."

Kate then put on a pair of rugby boots, and laughed and chatted with some of the players on the pitch.

Kate has been appointed patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU)
Kate has been appointed patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU). Picture: Getty
Kate took over the role from Prince Harry
Kate took over the role from Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

She was then seen laughing as she was hoisted into the air, and she also took on a number of drills and showed off her line-out skills.

Kate has taken on the roles of patron of both the RFU and the Rugby Football League (RFL) after being given them by the Queen. She succeeds Prince Harry, who previously held the roles.

