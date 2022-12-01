Martin Lewis reveals it costs just 18p to keep Christmas lights on

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed how much Christmas lights will cost to run this year.

With the cost of living crisis hitting us all this Christmas, Martin Lewis has now shared some good news.

The Money Saving Expert appeared on Good Morning Britain this week where he joined co-host Susanna Reid in helping viewers with their financial concerns.

Energy bills increased to £2,500 in October, with the average household bills set to rise again to £3,000 from April 2023.

But there is some light relief this winter, as Martin has confirmed most festive lights are relatively cost effective.

Martin Lewis appearing on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

He explained on the show: "As long as you've got the LEDs and not the incandescent lights - the incandescent lights are expensive.

"If you've got LED lights - a string of one hundred - which is a pretty decent amount. If you were to have them on for six hours every day over a month would cost 18 pence roughly.

"So they're not very expensive to run."

He went on to say that Christmas lights are rarely left on for six hours a day and while 18p a month is still money for struggling households, it’s an affordable way to keep some Christmas cheer.

Martin Lewis has revealed how much Christmas lights cost to run. Picture: Alamy

“Just in the evening when you’re there [at home], so you can keep that element of Christmas going,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Martin’s MoneySavingExpert newsletter the expert found that a 32-metre string of outside lights would cost a little more, with a total of £1.90 for a month.

A 40-watt 100-bulb string of incandescent fairy lights are set to put you back about £2.45 for 30 days.

It comes after consumer champions Which? found that white lights and multicoloured lights are essentially the same price to run.

Christmas tree lights aren't as expensive to run as you might think. Picture: Alamy

The cheapest setting Which? found was “twinkling-flashing", which would cost around 20p to run for the full festive period, six hours a day from 1 December to 31 January.

The most expensive settings were “on” and “sequential”, which both cost 56p to run six hours per day over a two-month period.

